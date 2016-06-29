This State Could Be The Next To Legalize Marijuana

Puff, puff, pass… a law?
California might be the latest state to legalize marijuana for recreational use, Reuters reports.
The California secretary of state’s office confirmed on Tuesday that a legalization initiative has qualified for a statewide vote. The proposed measure would allow adults over the age of 21 to possess up to an ounce of marijuana, and allow individuals to grow up to six plants for personal use. Marijuana is already legal for medicinal purposes in the state.
It’s the second time around for California voters. They decided against legalization back in 2010, when a similar measure was defeated by about 7%. Six years later, public opinion may have shifted enough to allow it to pass.
If California passes the measure, it will be the fifth state to allow recreational use of marijuana. The substance is already legal in Colorado, Washington, Alaska, and Oregon, as well as the District of Columbia.
The proposal would also create a system to tax and regulate the use of marijuana, raising the possibility of increased tax income for the state. In the year after Colorado voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2013, the state pulled in $63 million in taxes, according to The Washington Post.
But don’t break out the bongs just yet. Voters will have the chance to weigh in on weed in November, when the proposal is on the ballot. Whether you want to hold your breath until then is up to you.
California might be the latest state to legalize marijuana for recreational use, Reuters reports.
The California secretary of state’s office confirmed on Tuesday that a legalization initiative has qualified for a statewide vote. The proposed measure would allow adults over the age of 21 to possess up to an ounce of marijuana, and allow individuals to grow up to six plants for personal use. Marijuana is already legal for medicinal purposes in the state.
It’s the second time around for California voters. They decided against legalization back in 2010, when a similar measure was defeated by about 7%. Six years later, public opinion may have shifted enough to allow it to pass.
If California passes the measure, it will be the fifth state to allow recreational use of marijuana. The substance is already legal in Colorado, Washington, Alaska, and Oregon, as well as the District of Columbia.
The proposal would also create a system to tax and regulate the use of marijuana, raising the possibility of increased tax income for the state. In the year after Colorado voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2013, the state pulled in $63 million in taxes, according to The Washington Post.
But don’t break out the bongs just yet. Voters will have the chance to weigh in on weed in November, when the proposal is on the ballot. Whether you want to hold your breath until then is up to you.
Advertisement