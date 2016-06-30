We’ve all been there. A concert you’ve been waiting all year for. Maybe it’s Kanye, maybe it’s Demi Lovato. But some tall jerk in front of you is trying to record the concert on his phone. (We’re totally sure you’re going to watch that video later, bro.)
Sadly, there’s really nothing you can do, beyond snatching the phone out of his hands. Or, you know, asking politely.
Not anymore. Apple has obtained a patent that would enable the iPhone camera to be disabled using an infrared signal, Stereogum reports.
“For example, an infrared emitter can be located in areas where picture or video capture is prohibited, and the emitter can generate infrared signals with encoded data that includes commands to disable the recording functions of devices,” the patent reads. “An electronic device can then receive the infrared signals, decode the data and temporarily disable the device’s recording function based on the command.”
This would be a godsend at concerts, and indeed in other places to maintain privacy, but suspending iPhone cameras could have sinister implications. Let’s say a corrupt police officer put an infrared transmitter on his car or person. Suddenly you can’t record his arrests. Not ideal.
However, there is another solution in place. Beme is an app that turns off your phone screen when recording a video, making it so you can’t watch the concert through your phone. (Full disclosure, a colleague’s husband works for the company.) It doesn’t solve the problem of the dude standing in front of you blocking the view, but at least his light won’t be shining in your face.
