Grace Kelly's Childhood Home Is For Sale, Plus More Stories

1. World News: An attack at Istanbul's biggest airport killed 41 people and injured at least 239.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the attacks should put the world on high alert against further attacks. "The bombs that exploded in Istanbul today could have gone off at any airport in any city around the world," he tells the BBC. The airport was closed to air traffic following the attacks, and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration temporarily suspended travel between the U.S. and Istanbul. (Read More)
2. Here At Home: The Senate blocked a $1.1 billion bill to fight Zika, leaving Congress just two weeks to reach a new deal before its recess.
Democrats blocked the bill because they said Republicans were using the must-pass legislation to jam through policy changes or cut money from other programs. Among the provisions, they said, were efforts to hinder access to contraception for women. (The New York Times)
Advertisement
3. Legends: Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt died at the age of 64.
Summitt had 38 seasons and 1,098 victories under her belt. Summitt led the Lady Volunteers to 22 Final Fours (18 NCAA, four AIAW) in her nearly four decades as coach. She coached the U.S. national team to gold at the 1984 Olympic Games. (Read More)
4. Get It Girl: Caitlyn Jenner is on the cover of Sports Illustrated — 40 years after winning Olympic gold.
Nearly 40 years to the day after winning Olympic gold in July 1976 in Montreal, Caitlyn Jenner is covering Sports Illustrated to commemorate her victory and the notoriety the gold medal brought her. (Read More)
5. In-The-Know: Ikea is recalling 29 million dressers and chests after the deaths of six children. It's the largest Ikea recall ever.
Since 1989, at least 36 children have been injured by unstable Ikea dressers. Three children, all under the age of 4, have been killed by the Malm style alone. (Read More)
6. This Is NOT A Drill: Chipotle is planning to launch a summer rewards program called “Chiptopia" on July 1.
Chiptopia is pretty different from other loyalty programs in that customers will be rewarded for making multiple trips to the restaurant per week. Rewards will include freebies and discounts, but since you can only reap the rewards with multiple trips, it's a pretty clever way to boost sales. (Read More)
7. Cha-Ching: Grace Kelly's childhood home in Philadelphia is for sale for $1 million.
The 4,000-square-foot home is fit for a princess, with six bedrooms and four baths. And it comes complete with relics of Kelly’s life there, including her childhood-height hatch marks on a door frame upstairs. Curbed Philadelphia reports that Prince Rainier III of Monaco even proposed to Kelly here. (Read More)
8. Geek Out: A clever Game of Thrones fan claims to have discovered Jon Snow's true birth name via lip-reading.A 33-year-old Game of Thrones fan has a theory based on a close lip-reading of the inaudible exchange between Lyanna and Ned Stark in the season finale. She admits that her reading might not be fully accurate, but that it sounds like a name befitting a Targaryen baby. It even has ties to the history of the Night’s Watch. (Read More)
Advertisement