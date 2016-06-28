You can now own a piece of Old Hollywood history in the form of Grace Kelly’s childhood home. The actress-turned-princess grew up in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia. The beautiful brick colonial built by her father is now on the market, and if you've got $1 million to spend, it could be yours.
The 4,000-square-foot home is fit for a princess, with six bedrooms and four baths. And it comes complete with relics of Kelly’s life there, including her childhood-height hatch marks on a door frame upstairs. Curbed Philadelphia reports that Prince Rainier III of Monaco even proposed to Kelly here, so it could be a great place to start your own fairy tale.
Though it’s almost completely restored to its former glory, the house has been through its fair share of hard times. According to Curbed, the owner who purchased the house in the 1970s lived in "unsanitary conditions," and the home was discovered to be cat-infested in 2013. The cats are now gone, and the place is expected to be move-in ready by July 5, according to Realtor Patricia Gernerd.
