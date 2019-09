You can now own a piece of Old Hollywood history in the form of Grace Kelly’s childhood home. The actress-turned-princess grew up in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia. The beautiful brick colonial built by her father is now on the market, and if you've got $1 million to spend, it could be yours.The 4,000-square-foot home is fit for a princess, with six bedrooms and four baths. And it comes complete with relics of Kelly’s life there, including her childhood-height hatch marks on a door frame upstairs. Curbed Philadelphia reports that Prince Rainier III of Monaco even proposed to Kelly here, so it could be a great place to start your own fairy tale.Though it’s almost completely restored to its former glory, the house has been through its fair share of hard times. According to Curbed , the owner who purchased the house in the 1970s lived in "unsanitary conditions," and the home was discovered to be cat-infested in 2013. The cats are now gone, and the place is expected to be move-in ready by July 5, according to Realtor Patricia Gernerd