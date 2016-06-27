Beyoncé Had An EPIC Surprise Performance At The BET Awards, Plus More Stories

1. World News: An attack on a hotel in Somalia killed at least 14 people and wounded nine more.
Gunmen stormed the Naso Hablod Hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday, taking an unknown number of hotel guests hostage in a hours-long siege. Police said that at least four gunmen were involved in the attack. (Read More)
2. Major News: Over 3.2 million people have now signed a petition calling for a second referendum on Brexit.
But that petition is now under investigation for fraud. According to the BBC, the House of Commons petitions committee is investigating whether some names on the petition calling for a second E.U. referendum could be fraudulent. (Read More)
3. The ban on transgender people serving openly in the military is set to end in July.
USA Today reports that each branch of the military will have one year “to implement new policies affecting recruiting, housing, and uniforms for transgender troops.” USA Today also cites July 1 as the targeted date for the announcement, however, other reports do not specify an exact date. (Read More)
4. Get Tested: Today is National HIV Testing Day. Go to AIDS.gov to find a free testing event near you.
Nearly 1.2 million Americans are living with HIV and one in eight of them doesn't know it. Young people ages 14 to 24 are significantly affected, too: People ages 13 to 24 accounted for one in five HIV diagnoses in 2014 and 80% of those were gay and bisexual males. (Read More)
5. In-The-Know: New research suggests the list of Zika birth defects now includes joint problems, seizures, vision impairment, and more.
That means that even when babies are born without microcephaly and appear normal at birth, they can still go on to experience a wide range of health issues, such as seizures and developmental delays that might not become apparent until months after birth. (Read More)
6. Shocker: It's now scientifically proven that Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat are the leading causes of FOMO.
In a 2013 survey published in the journal Computers In Human Behavior, scientists actually found that social media and depression are part of a vicious circle. The more time you spend on social media, the more likely you will feel like you're missing out. (Read More)
7. A-List: Beyoncé tore down the house with a surprise opening performance with Kendrick Lamar.After Queen Bey rose from the ashes as a beautiful black phoenix, snatched the entire crowd's wigs, and stopped our hearts, she wasn't finished: She then brought out Ultimate Woke Bae Kendrick Lamar to turn the already-turnt up, tear-jerker empowerment anthem into a full-on goosebump-raising gospel performance. (Read More)
8. Listen Up: In this week’s Strong Opinions Loosely Held, Linda Sarsour talks about what it’s like to be a feminist Muslim-American woman.
Sarsour is on a mission to refute the damaging depictions of Muslim women that permeate American media and pop culture (specifically, she cites the Disney classic Aladdin). All too often, Muslim women who act with agency and hold feminist values are treated as exceptions. (Read More)
