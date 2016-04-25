1. Here At Home: President Obama said bills discriminating against LGBTQ individuals are “wrong and should be overturned.”
The Guardian reported that the statement came in response to a question about a travel advisory that the U.K. Foreign Office had issued to LGBTQ tourists, warning them against visiting the states of North Carolina and Mississippi. (Read More)
2. Cha-Ching: Billionaire philanthropist Charles Koch says he won't contribute money to Donald Trump or Ted Cruz.
When asked by ABC News if he's supporting Donald Trump or Ted Cruz, the Koch Industries CEO responded that unless they change some of their positions, he's sitting this one out. He called Cruz "frightening" and said Trump's ideologies were "reminiscent of Nazi Germany." (Read More)
Advertisement
3. Spotlight: It's been one year since a devastating 7.8-magnitude quake struck Nepal and killed nearly 9,000 people.
One year later, much of the rubble is still on the ground, but the survivors aren't giving up. To mark the first anniversary of the earthquake, the Global Fund for Women is sharing photojournalist Alison Wright's images documenting women helping the country recover from the tragedy. (Read More)
4. Geek Out: An experimental solar-powered plane landed in California after a two-and-a-half day flight across the Pacific.
Piloted by Swiss explorer and psychiatrist Bertrand Piccard, Solar Impulse 2 touched down in Mountain View just before midnight (3 a.m. EDT). "It's a new era. It's not science fiction," Piccard told CNN. "It's today." (CNN)
5. Slay: After an exclusive Tidal release, Beyoncé dropped her album, Lemonade, on iTunes last night.
The New York Times reports that unlike Kanye West's The Life Of Pablo, Beyoncé will make her album available on streaming services beyond Tidal. She is reportedly giving the streaming service, of which she is a part owner, a 24-hour exclusive window. Lemonade will be available on iTunes at midnight. (Read More)
6. In-The-Know: A new study found that when you're not in your usual bed, you may only be sleeping with half your brain.
The tendency to sleep less soundly away from home is so common that it has a name among sleep specialists: the first-night effect. In order to determine the source of this phenomenon, researchers from Brown University monitored the brain activity of 11 people while they slept in an unfamiliar place. (Read More)
Advertisement
7. Bottoms Up: A new brand of gin distilled with pure collagen claims to stop your skin from aging.
The 40%-proof gin, known as Anti-a Gin (get it?) also contains chamomile, tea tree, and other ingredients thought to help preserve young-looking skin. According to a study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology earlier this year, people who take daily collagen supplements do, in fact, have more hydrated and less aged skin. (Read More)
8. R29 Music Tracker: We took a deep dive into Beyoncé's Lemonade — track by track.
The album is her story of discovering infidelity, wrestling with it, and ultimately forgiving it. It's the most cohesive album of her career, as close to a concept as she'll ever come, except for "6 Inch," a song right in the middle Lemonade penned by The Weeknd (and clearly the spiritual sister to "In The Night") that explores his favorite topics: women who grind and the darkest hours of the day. (Read More)
Advertisement