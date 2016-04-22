On April 25, 2015, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal. Almost 9,000 people died. More than 600,000 houses, and some ancient buildings, crumbled. Millions were affected by its aftermath.
One year later, much of the rubble is still on the ground, but the survivors aren't giving up.
To mark the first anniversary of the earthquake, the Global Fund for Women is sharing photojournalist Alison Wright's images documenting women helping the country recover from the tragedy.
Last summer, Wright, who spent more than four years living in Nepal, visited people who received help from some of the fund's 18 grantee partners, which are on the ground helping Nepal relief efforts. She learned the survivors' stories of how their lives have changed, and how they are rebuilding Nepal, since the earthquake struck.
"What I'm seeing here is breaking my heart, this country is such a part of me being as it was my home for so many years," Wright wrote in a blog post about the photo series. "These people don't deserve this. No one does."
After the earthquake, the Global Fund for Women's grantee partners helped provide tents and other temporary shelters for women displaced by the earthquake. One year later, many of these women still live in temporary shelters, and the fund is focusing on long-term ways to help the survivors, including providing them with healthcare services and counseling.
The survivors are carrying on after the attacks, but they still need support.
To help with the earthquake recovery efforts, you can donate to the Nepal Youth Foundation, which helps provide Nepalese children with shelter and education. The Global Fund for Women is also sponsoring the #StandwithNepal campaign to mark the earthquake's anniversary, and you can send a message of support to the female survivors here. You can also donate to the Global Fund for Women and its partners in Nepal, which are still helping women recover from the earthquake, here.
Ahead, powerful photos and captions of survivors provided by Wright and the Global Fund for Women.
