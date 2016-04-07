Kesha's Battle Against Dr. Luke Just Suffered A Major Setback, Plus More Stories

1. Major News: Diabetes in adults has quadrupled from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.
Research published online this week in The Lancet, which used data collected between 1980 and 2014 in 751 previous studies, shows a major rise in diabetes diagnoses. The study also appears in the World Health Organization's (WHO) first report on diabetes. The researchers were able to see the change in the prevalence of diabetes over the past few decades — and their results were staggering. (Read More)
2. A judge threw out every claim Kesha made against Dr. Luke and Sony, except one.
Kesha’s legal battle took a huge hit when New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich tossed out every claim she made against Lukasz Gottwald (Dr. Luke) and Sony Music except one, The Hollywood Reporter reports. (Read More)
3. World News: A 21-year-old woman in Northern Ireland was sentenced to jail for successfully carrying out a home abortion.
According to The Guardian, the woman (who can not be named) pleaded guilty before Belfast crown court on Monday, accepting that she did purchase drugs online for a home abortion. She was handed a three-month sentence, suspended for two years. (Read More)
4. Cha-Ching: The 10.10 carat Millennium Jewel 4 sold for $31.8 million — the most ever paid for a jewel at auction in Asia.
At 10.10 carats, the De Beers Millennium Jewel 4 is the largest "oval fancy vivid blue diamond to ever appear at auction," according to Sotheby's. A release describes the gem as a "rare and superb Oval Internally Flawless Fancy Vivid Blue Diamond."(Read More)
5. Gap pulled the controversial ad for Ellen DeGeneres' collaboration, which critics called passively racist.
The ad, which stars four girls from a youth circus group, has been called passively racist by scores of Twitter users since the image debuted over the weekend. The retailer announced on Monday that the image (one of numerous shots featured in the campaign) would be replaced in response to the deluge of critical feedback. (Read More)
6. Tech Talk: WhatsApp just announced that all communications through its app will now be encrypted.
What does this change mean? Anything that you or anyone else sends through WhatsApp will be encoded and only the intended recipient can read it. Software engineers at WhatsApp are, effectively, preventing any future legal battles of their own against the FBI, because not even they will be able to decode messages sent through the app. (Read More)
7. But First, Coffee: Starbucks plans to build a 20,000-square-foot location in New York City in 2018.
If you're obsessed with every new beverage that comes to Starbucks, get ready. The coffee chain is planning to open its biggest location to date in New York City. The new store, which is slated to open in 2018, will be Starbucks' second version of the Roastery. The only other location of this kind, which is basically a haven for all things coffee, is in Starbucks' home turf of Seattle. (Read More)
8. Vanessa Hudgens faces legal action in Arizona for defacing a rock formation.Hudgens must pay a fine and restitution or make a court appearance after carving a heart into a rock in Sedona National Park with boyfriend Austin Butler during a romantic weekend in February. Defacing the protected area can be punished by up to six months in jail and a maximum fine of $5,000. Hudgens is cooperating with authorities. (Read More)
