If you're obsessed with every new beverage that comes to Starbucks, get ready. The coffee chain is planning to open its biggest location to date, in New York City. The new store, which is slated to open in 2018, will be Starbucks' second version of the Roastery. The only other location of this kind, which is basically a haven for all things coffee, is in Starbucks' home turf of Seattle.
We had the chance to go to the original Roastery on a trip to the Starbucks Headquarters, and it's kind of a java-themed Disneyland. The company roasts its own coffee there (hence the name), and the beans are shuttled around the space in huge Willy Wonka-like tubes. The Roastery is also home to a bunch of diverse brewing methods that you won't see elsewhere, and perhaps the most exciting of all is its unique drink menu. Yes, you read that correctly. The Roastery offers high-end espresso drinks, like special lattes you won't find at regular Starbucks locations, including the popular Shakerato, which features espresso shaken over ice to order.
The plan is to house the 20,000-square-foot New York City Roastery location inside a brand new building currently under construction in Chelsea, which is located in downtown Manhattan. So far, there aren't too many details about how the massive New York location will differ from its Seattle counterpart, but we're guessing Starbucks has some fun surprises in store.
We had the chance to go to the original Roastery on a trip to the Starbucks Headquarters, and it's kind of a java-themed Disneyland. The company roasts its own coffee there (hence the name), and the beans are shuttled around the space in huge Willy Wonka-like tubes. The Roastery is also home to a bunch of diverse brewing methods that you won't see elsewhere, and perhaps the most exciting of all is its unique drink menu. Yes, you read that correctly. The Roastery offers high-end espresso drinks, like special lattes you won't find at regular Starbucks locations, including the popular Shakerato, which features espresso shaken over ice to order.
The plan is to house the 20,000-square-foot New York City Roastery location inside a brand new building currently under construction in Chelsea, which is located in downtown Manhattan. So far, there aren't too many details about how the massive New York location will differ from its Seattle counterpart, but we're guessing Starbucks has some fun surprises in store.
Advertisement