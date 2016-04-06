Rob Kardashian Gave Blac Chyna A Massive 7-Carat Engagement Ring, Plus More Stories

1. Major News: PayPal cancelled plans to build an operations center in North Carolina because of its anti-LGBTQ law.
Dan Schulman, PayPal's CEO, announced Tuesday that the company is canceling its plans to create an operations center in Charlotte, NC. The expansion would have brought the state 400 new jobs — and a $3.6 million investment from the payment company, The Associated Press reports. (Read More)
2. World News: Iceland’s prime minister resigned after the Panama Papers exposed his offshore financial dealings.
Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson is accused of concealing millions of dollars of assets in an offshore company called Wintris. According to the BBC, he bought the company in 2007, but did not declare an interest in it when entering Parliament in 2009. He has denied any wrongdoing by him or his wife. (Read More)
3. Here At Home: Bernie Sanders & Ted Cruz won the Wisconsin primaries.Front-runners Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both lost by double digits in decisive victories by the underdog campaigns. Sanders continued his surge while Cruz utilized the state's GOP establishment infrastructure to capitalize on Trump's disastrous week. (Read More)
4. A-List: Amy Schumer called out Glamour for including her in a list of plus size women (when she wears a size 6).
"I think there's nothing wrong with being plus size. Beautiful healthy women. Plus size is considered size 16 in America. I go between a size 6 and an 8. @glamourmag put me in their plus size only issue without asking or letting me know and it doesn't feel right to me," Schumer wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning. (Read More)
5. Cha-Ching: The average U.S. couple spends an estimated $32,641 to get married — $5,500 more than five years ago.
The Knot also broke down the most expensive cities for weddings, and (no surprise here) Manhattan took the cake. The average New York City couple dropped a whopping $82,299 on their nuptials, which is nearly $50,000 more than the national average, and about $20,000 more than the next city on the list, Chicago, where the average price tag clocks in at $61,265. (Read More)
6. Try Again: Many medical students still believe myths about Black patients' health — including the myth that they feel less pain.
For the first experiment, the researchers asked 121 white people the extent to which they believed a few totally false statements about biological racial differences. For instance, many of them reported believing that Black people age more slowly than white people, that Black people have thicker skin than white people, and that Black people's nerve endings are less sensitive than white people's. (Read More)
7. PR Stunt: Blac Chyna has confirmed the numerous rumors of her engagement to Rob Kardashian.
She shared a video of the ring on Instagram and wrote, "I'm so blessed and honored to have good man in my life, I love you @robkardashian ! #7carats #VVS @benballer." The jeweler who made the ring, Ben Yang, also known as Ben Baller, posted a message to the couple as well. "Congrats to @RobKardashian& @BlacChyna on getting engaged..." (Read More)
8. Tech Talk: Apple's new color-shifting screen feature might help you fall asleep.
Night Shift is a new feature that uses your iPhone or iPad's clock and geolocation to find out when the sunset will occur where you are. It then shifts the colors in your display to warmer shades (yellows and oranges) instead of that penetrating cool-blue light. The colors automatically readjust in the morning. (Read More)
