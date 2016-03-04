Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Is Now Selling His Own Pinot Noir, Plus More Stories

Major News: The U.S. unplanned pregnancy rate is the lowest it's been in 30 years.
Some much-needed good news on the reproductive health front: According to new research by the Guttmacher Institute, published yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine, the U.S. unintended pregnancy rate is on the decline. In fact, it's the lowest it's been in 30 years. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Five women in New York filed a class action lawsuit to fight the tampon tax.
The complaint argues that sales tax for tampons and sanitary pads violates state law, which declares that medical items shouldn't be taxed. According to the complaint, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance "imposes a double standard when defining medical items for women and men." (Read More)
Here At Home: The FDA will require Essure's makers to add a new boxed warning to the device.
If you haven't already heard about Essure, the controversial permanent birth control device, you're about to hear a lot more. Reports from women who blame Essure for a range of health complications, including rashes and chronic pain, have been mounting, but the patients haven't had much luck getting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to listen — until now. (Read More)
Just Wrong: Dolce & Gabbana tried to sell a $2,395 "slave sandal."
Dolce & Gabbana has been mired in more than its fair share of controversy — yet it's still a bit surprising, and certainly disappointing, when this type of thing happens again. The Italian fashion house's latest misstep: a pair of pom-pom accented leather shoes available on its website dubbed the "slave sandal." (Read More)
Talking Points: Here's how the delegate system really works — and how many delegates the candidates will need to win.
Now that Super Tuesday is over, what's next for the presidential candidates this election season? In the coming weeks, it's all about delegate math — how primary and caucus results are converted into delegates who actually pick a candidate at this summer's Republican and Democratic party conventions. (Read More)
Fun Fact: The world's youngest billionaire is a 19-year-old girl from Norway.
On Tuesday, Forbes announced that Alexandra Andresen, heir to a family fortune built on tobacco, is the youngest billionaire in the world. Andresen tops the list of young billionaires thanks to her stake in an investment company called Ferd. Forbes values her stake at $1.2 billion. (Read More)
"Revenge Can Be Spectacular": Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess is selling his own pinot noir.
If your first thought after someone says "pinot noir" is, Caviar, Myanmar, mid-sized car, we have great news. In what is probably the best celebrity collaboration in wine history, Tituss Burgess is now selling his own pinot noir, Pinot by Tituss. (Read More)
Tech Talk: Google is testing a new app that will let you pay using only your voice.
Google, which first launched Android Pay about a year and a half ago, is planning to make mobile pay even easier. The tech company is currently testing Hands Free, an app which will allow you to pay using only your voice. The app taps into your phone's GPS services to identify when you're near a participating store. (Read More)
