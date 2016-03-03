The world's youngest billionaire does not hail from Silicon Valley or Hollywood — and they're not a member of the royal family either — she's a 19-year-old from Norway who likes riding her horse.
On Tuesday, Forbes announced that Alexandra Andresen, heir to a family fortune built on tobacco, is the youngest billionaire in the world. Andresen tops the list of young billionaires thanks to her stake in an investment company called Ferd. Forbes values her stake at $1.2 billion.
Andresen's sister, 20-year-old Katharina is the second youngest person on the list. The sisters each own 42.2% of the private company, and have for some time.
Their family fortune goes back to 1849, when Andresen's great, great, great grandfather founded what was to become Norway's leading cigarette producer. In 2005, the family sold the company for ethical reasons, netting $500 million.
Despite her family's great success, and continued work with Ferd, Alexandra seems more interested in her sport. Which makes sense, given that she's a total badass.
She competes at international level competitions, winning bronze at the 2013 European Junior Riders Championships in Compiègne, France, and silver at the 2014 European Junior Riders Championships in Arezzo, Italy on her stallion Belamour. Also, Andresen once wore a red ballgown while riding her horse — because she can!
