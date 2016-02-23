Did Someone Leak Justin Bieber's New Song? Plus, More Must-Read Stories

Here At Home: Uber driver Jason B. Dalton was charged with six murder counts for a shooting spree in Michigan.
Uber driver Jason B. Dalton was charged with six murder counts on Monday and is being held without bail, NBC News reports. Detectives also stated Monday that Dalton admitted to "taking people's lives," Michigan's MLive reports. (Read More)
Major News: The HPV vaccine has cut infection rates by two-thirds in teen girls.
In 2014, 40% of teen girls were unvaccinated, even though the HPV shot is recommended for all girls and young women starting at ages 11 or 12 through 26. Despite that, a new study suggests that the rate of HPV infection among young women has still dropped since the introduction of the vaccine, particularly among teen girls. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Marco Rubio and Donald Trump will face off in the Nevada Republican caucus tonight.
Donald Trump and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio are preparing to face off in the Nevada Republican caucus on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton won the Nevada Democratic caucus. So, what's the difference between a caucus and a primary, and what do you need to know about today's events? We've broken down what caucuses are and what's at stake. (Read More)
Pro Tip: Amazon just changed its free shipping policy.
Amazon’s latest update to its policy is going to make free shipping a little less attainable. Until recently, you could get free shipping on qualifying items adding up to over $35. But all that’s changed, with a new order minimum of $49. As Lifehacker points out, the last price jump was back in 2013, from $25 to $35. (Read More)
Real Talk: Starbucks changed its rewards program — so you'll have to spend more before you can get a reward.
Under the old Starbucks program, you earned one star with each purchase. Rack up 12 stars and you had yourself a reward. With the new system, you earn two points for every dollar you spend, but there's no reward until you rack up 125 points — or, as Eater points out, spend $62.50. (Read More)
Style Stalking: Alexander McQueen unveiled its first show in London in over a decade.
Sarah Burton brought her fall/winter 2016 collection for Alexander McQueen back to the brand’s home, London, where the brand is showing for the first time in a long time. The London production was sheer beauty at its finest — a womenswear collection desirable enough to dream about, and unattainable enough to still feel like a dream. (Read More)
ICYMI: Someone might have leaked Justin Bieber's new song.
The singer, fresh off his first Grammy win, has apparently been the victim of a major leak. Earlier today, a new single titled "Oh Girl" started making its way around the internet. It's unconfirmed that this is indeed a leaked new song from the Biebs, but it definitely sounds like his vocal work. (Read More)
World News: Justin Trudeau will be the first Canadian Prime Minister to march in the Toronto Pride parade.The CBC reports that the self-proclaimed feminist and progressive leader of the Liberal Party of Canada will participate in the monumental celebration of LGBTQ equality and inclusion, setting yet another milestone for the 44-year-old politician. (Read More)
