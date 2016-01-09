Story from PoliticsThis A.M.UsKanye West is releasing a new track every Friday. Yesterday's was "Real Friends." (Music Tracker) Amandla Stenberg, actress extraordinaire, came out as bisexual on Snapchat. "We cannot be suppressed." (Feminism FTW)One single woman, nine dating resolutions, and some pretty solid advice. (Talking Points)Learning to say no — to work and play — helps one woman overcome her fear of failure. (Truthbombs)How to create every type of wave — from French-girl curls to retro. (Pro Tip)'Tis the season for dress shopping! Here, 30 bridesmaid looks we're lusting after. (Style Stalking)AdvertisementFrench toast gets better with a little cinnamon sugar and cream cheese frosting. (Fun Fact)If you're thinking of a new year, new 'do, here's some major short-hair inspiration. (Beauty Stalking)Courtesy of Giphy.Advertisement