Amandla Stenberg Has Come Out As Bisexual

Amandla Stenberg, who might still be best known for her role as Rue in The Hunger Games (though you should really get to know her as an activist and graphic novelist) has come out as bisexual. Today Stenberg tweeted out a link to a SnapChat video she posted to Teen Vogue's SnapChat account last night. She prefaced the link with the message, "Shared something on the teenvogue snapchat last night. Bi black girls unite."
Stenberg, who is Teen Vogue's February covergirl, started the video by stressing the importance of representation, saying "It's deeply bruising to fight against your identity and mold yourself into shapes you just shouldn't be in." She went on to explain, "As someone who identifies as a black, bisexual woman, I've been though it, and it hurts."
She ends the video with a call for more representation for women of color, as well as bisexual, gay, and transgender women, and any other group of women who have been marginalized.
This is far from the first time Stenberg has spoken up for representation, often focusing on fighting against cultural appropriation. In a video posted to Youtube last year titled, "Don't Cash Crop On My Cornrows," she spoke about the problem with white people taking pieces of black culture without showing the same level of admiration for people of color.
Stenberg's next film, As You Are, is scheduled to come out later this month.
