The Pro Guide To Creating Every Type Of Wave

We don't have to convince you that mastering a few types of wavy hairstyles will serve you well. From black-tie retro bends à la Blake Lively to soft, barely there twists like Ashley Madekwe, acquiring the skills to shape your hair into any variation of wave is beauty gold — and it's way easier than you might think.
To give us the full breakdown, we tapped red-carpet hairstylist Ashley Streicher, whose résumé reads like a Hollywood hair dream. Her clients include Emily Blunt, Kiernan Shipka, and Lily James. She and her two powerhouse sisters own one of Hollywood's hottest new salons, STRIIIKE. Translation: this woman knows her way around hot tools.
We gathered seven of the most envy-inducing waves we've seen and presented them to Streicher to dissect. How can one score Ashley Olsen's signature air-dried texture? What's the trick to Beyoncé's mermaid-inspired waves? Ahead, she breaks down these looks and more — sharing the tips and tricks to master every wave technique at home.