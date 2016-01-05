Story from US NewsThis A.M.UsPeople on Twitter are calling out the Oregon militiamen who took over a building. (Read More)Starbucks launched a new category of espresso drink called the "Latte Macchiato." (Read More) Four new elements were added to the periodic table. (Read More)A viral drone video shows a 16th-century Scottish castle on the brink of collapse after Storm Frank. (Read More)New research shows that energy drinks are more dangerous than you think. (Read More)Feud between Saudi Arabia and Iran escalates as other nations pick sides. (CNN)AdvertisementLCD Soundsystem, Guns N' Roses will reunite for Coachella 2016. (Read More)Channing Tatum transformed into Elsa for an epic "Let It Go" lip sync. (Read More)Giphy. Advertisement