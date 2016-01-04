Pitch Perfect stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin are engaged.
While her Pitch Perfect character Aubrey may have deeply disapproved of fraternizing with members of the the Treblemakers, actress Anna Camp isn’t abiding by the rules. Camp took to Instagram to announce her engagement to former co-star Skylar Astin, captioning a picture of her new gorgeous diamond ring with, “He asked. I said YES!!!” (Read More)
While her Pitch Perfect character Aubrey may have deeply disapproved of fraternizing with members of the the Treblemakers, actress Anna Camp isn’t abiding by the rules. Camp took to Instagram to announce her engagement to former co-star Skylar Astin, captioning a picture of her new gorgeous diamond ring with, “He asked. I said YES!!!” (Read More)
President Obama will hold a televised town hall meeting on gun violence.
Following his New Year’s Day weekly address in which he shared his intention to prioritize gun control legislation in the final year of his presidency, President Obama announced he will participate in a live, televised town hall-style discussion titled “Guns in America.” Hosted by Anderson Cooper, the event will take place at George Mason University and air on CBS. (Read More)
Following his New Year’s Day weekly address in which he shared his intention to prioritize gun control legislation in the final year of his presidency, President Obama announced he will participate in a live, televised town hall-style discussion titled “Guns in America.” Hosted by Anderson Cooper, the event will take place at George Mason University and air on CBS. (Read More)
Advertisement
An armed militia took over a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon.
A group of armed militiamen took over a building at an Oregon wildlife refuge late Saturday in protest of two local ranchers' impending five-year jail sentences for arson. Ammon Bundy, the son of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, was the self-appointed leader of the occupation. Up to 150 militiamen are believed to be holed up in the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge offices. (Read More)
A group of armed militiamen took over a building at an Oregon wildlife refuge late Saturday in protest of two local ranchers' impending five-year jail sentences for arson. Ammon Bundy, the son of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, was the self-appointed leader of the occupation. Up to 150 militiamen are believed to be holed up in the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge offices. (Read More)
Donald Trump isn’t bothered that he appears in a new terrorist recruitment video.
During an appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation, Donald Trump was shown part of a real recruitment video released by Al Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate group, in which he makes an appearance. The video includes a clip of the GOP presidential frontrunner demanding the “total and complete shutdown” of Muslim immigration into the U.S. “What am I going to do? I have to say what I have to say. And you [know] what I have to say? There’s a problem.” (Rolling Stone)
During an appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation, Donald Trump was shown part of a real recruitment video released by Al Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate group, in which he makes an appearance. The video includes a clip of the GOP presidential frontrunner demanding the “total and complete shutdown” of Muslim immigration into the U.S. “What am I going to do? I have to say what I have to say. And you [know] what I have to say? There’s a problem.” (Rolling Stone)
A petition asking President Obama to free the subject of Netflix’s Making a Murderer reached over 100,000 signatures.
Netflix’s new true crime series Making a Murderer, which investigates the 2005 murder convictions of Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey, has taken the internet by storm, spawning Reddit threads dedicated to unearthing new evidence and comment section filled with conspiracy theories. Now, just two weeks after the documentary’s premiere, a Change.org petition calling for Avery’s and Dassey’s pardons has gained over 100,000 signatures. (Time)
Netflix’s new true crime series Making a Murderer, which investigates the 2005 murder convictions of Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey, has taken the internet by storm, spawning Reddit threads dedicated to unearthing new evidence and comment section filled with conspiracy theories. Now, just two weeks after the documentary’s premiere, a Change.org petition calling for Avery’s and Dassey’s pardons has gained over 100,000 signatures. (Time)
Advertisement
Emma Watson tweeted her support for the new Hermione Granger.
The original Hermione Granger has got nothing but well wishes for Hermione 2.0. Emma Watson took a moment this weekend to tweet words of support for actress Noma Dumezweni, who will be playing the Hogwarts alum in a London stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Dumezweni's casting had raised eyebrows, as the English actress happens to be Black. (Read More)
The original Hermione Granger has got nothing but well wishes for Hermione 2.0. Emma Watson took a moment this weekend to tweet words of support for actress Noma Dumezweni, who will be playing the Hogwarts alum in a London stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Dumezweni's casting had raised eyebrows, as the English actress happens to be Black. (Read More)
A California kitten was rescued after being dyed purple and used as a dog’s “chew toy."
An abandoned kitten, nicknamed "Smurf" after his violet-tinted fur, is safely and slowly recovering in a California animal shelter after experiencing horrific hardships in his short 7-week life. Weighing in at just 1 pound 10 ounces, the tiny kitten was discovered in a cardboard box discarded alongside a San Jose road. As Smurf was brought in with deep puncture wounds covering his body, shelter veterinarians believe he was used as a chew toy for dogs. (Read More)
An abandoned kitten, nicknamed "Smurf" after his violet-tinted fur, is safely and slowly recovering in a California animal shelter after experiencing horrific hardships in his short 7-week life. Weighing in at just 1 pound 10 ounces, the tiny kitten was discovered in a cardboard box discarded alongside a San Jose road. As Smurf was brought in with deep puncture wounds covering his body, shelter veterinarians believe he was used as a chew toy for dogs. (Read More)
The sixth book in the Game of Thrones series won’t be ready before the television show’s season 6 premiere.
Fans were hoping to see The Winds Of Winter, the sixth book in George R. R. Martin's series, published before the mid-April television premiere. But at this point, it looks like the book won’t be available until at least the middle of the year — or even later. Martin announced early Saturday that the highly anticipated book won’t be ready before the television show’s season 6 premiere. (Read More)
Fans were hoping to see The Winds Of Winter, the sixth book in George R. R. Martin's series, published before the mid-April television premiere. But at this point, it looks like the book won’t be available until at least the middle of the year — or even later. Martin announced early Saturday that the highly anticipated book won’t be ready before the television show’s season 6 premiere. (Read More)
Advertisement