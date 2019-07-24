10 Women On Amazon's Alexa Team Share Their Favorite Alexa Features

10 of 10

“ The Song Quiz skill for Alexa. ”

"One of my favorite services is location-based routines. I have the new Alexa-enabled phone mount from iOttie in my car, and I set up a routine to make sure my lights are off in my house when I leave in the morning. When I hop in the car to head to work, Alexa knows if any lights are still on and can automatically turn them off for me. This is especially helpful with the lights in my kids’ rooms — which are inevitably left on.



"The Song Quiz skill for Alexa is a fabulous way to pass the time and keep the whole family involved when we are in the car together. We take turns selecting a decade and laugh about the songs and artists we do or don’t know. My husband and I have learned a lot about current music from our kids, and we have taught them a lot about earlier decades with our knowledge. It’s a great way to be engaged as a family while we’re in the car." — Arianne Walker, chief evangelist, Alexa Auto