Yellow is the little colour that refuses to quit. Despite being notoriously difficult to wear, we have persisted, and Gen Z yellow has, against the odds, become the colour du jour – making its way into our wardrobes, our makeup, our thinkpieces and now, our homes.
But how to incorporate yellow into your home without it looking like a Minion threw up in your living room?
Well, the key – as always – is moderation. Maybe, instead of the whole room, just one wall needs a lick of yellow paint? And maybe, instead of banana yellow, that yellow is mustard, or ochre? Perhaps it's a series of accessories that add light and playfulness to a collection of darker, heavier objects. Perhaps you just throw caution (and your savings) to the wind and purchase yourself a giant velvet yellow sofa? Whatever you do, yellow is a great way to get some much-needed sun in our home lives as the colder, gloomier weather sets in.
Click through for our favourite picks of sunny yellow interiors.