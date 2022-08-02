It’s No Coincidence That Workplace TV Shows Are Darker Than Ever

In Succession, the characters become suit and silk-wearing figurines dashing around their pristinely cold, corporate world. In The Dropout, Holmes buys into the facade she herself created, transforming into an extension of the office space, complete with tech bro black turtleneck and green juice. In Severance, the 'severed' workers become corporate shells who remember nothing but work, leaving them to move emotionlessly around the office, speaking in a jargon-filled script of 'circling back' and 'moving parts' and 'reaching out'. In Industry, the characters throw themselves into their fast-paced environment and quickly lose their identities, numbing themselves with partying, drugs and sex before returning to work the next day. Spend too long in the corporate prison, television seems to suggest, and you may find that you are drained of your humanity. There's a reason why the TV workplace has become so creepy: work today is not only unpleasant, it's actively dangerous.