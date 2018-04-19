8 Simple Tricks For Minimising Post-Holiday Blues

To combat the post-vacation blues, we're going to need a checklist that will help us reenter reality. Ahead we're detailing eight tips to prepare your home before jet-setting off on yet another travel adventure. It's as simple as not needing to do a load of laundry or deal with dishes after that four hour flight delay complete with crying baby. Or as soulful as writing yourself a pre-vacation positive affirmation. So spare yourselves the negative vibes by situating your space ahead of time!