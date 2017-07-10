Your Ultimate Home Checklist Before Going On Vacation

The days leading up to a big vacation is an exciting — and also slightly chaotic — time. There are a number of things to get out of the way before you can jet off to your destination: Packing your bags, sorting out your visa application, and setting up your out of office message, to name a few. With so many things on your plate and the mad dash to get out of town, it's easy to forget that your household needs some pre-holiday prepping too.
We're not only talking about ways to secure your empty pad and avoid a Home Alone situation, but also the quick household chores to make sure you're coming back to a hospitable nest. With the help from a team of experts at Wink, a smart home platform, we've created an essential checklist of all the necessary steps to take before you head out the door to keep your apartment sanitary and secure in your absence.