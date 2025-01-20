Your Horoscope This Week: 19th to 25th January

Cosmic beings, are you ready for a timeline shift? On 19th January, Aquarius season officially begins, and we’re all being asked to channel our inner visionary. With the sun shifting into this rebellious air sign and forming a conjunction with Pluto in Aquarius, the focus is on revolutionary ideas, forward-thinking communication and daring to dream big. Capricorn season may have had us stabilising our foundations and planning our goals but now Aquarius is saying, “Shake things up!” This is the time to innovate, collaborate and embrace your quirks — both individually and collectively. No idea is too bold or too unconventional. Let’s get weird (in the best way possible).
Adding to the intensity, we have a last quarter moon in Scorpio on 21st and 22nd January, which invites us to confront deep emotions and shadows that may have been lurking beneath the surface. Scorpio energy doesn’t do superficial — this lunar phase is about digging deep, releasing what no longer serves us and facing truths we may have been avoiding. Whether it’s about letting go of a grudge, ending a toxic cycle or setting boundaries, this moon phase is here to guide us toward emotional freedom. But heads up: Scorpio’s influence could also stir up possessiveness or power struggles, so self-awareness is key. Use this time to heal and transform.
As if that weren’t enough, we’re still riding the romantic and dreamy wave of Venus in Pisces. This transit is urging us to embrace love and creativity with open hearts. While Aquarius season keeps our minds buzzing with ideas, Venus in Pisces asks us to soften, connect and savour the beauty around us. Let yourself dream this week but don’t get lost in the fantasy. Balance is essential.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, starting the 19th Aquarius season is lighting up your friendship and community sector, encouraging you to reconnect with your crew or join new groups that align with your values. You’re feeling extra inspired to brainstorm and collaborate on innovative ideas with like-minded people. Just remember, you don’t have to lead every conversation. Take a moment to truly listen — you might be surprised by what you learn.
The last quarter moon in Scorpio on 21st January is hitting your sector of intimacy and shared resources, urging you to let go of any lingering fears or grudges in your close relationships. If you’ve been avoiding addressing a financial or emotional entanglement, this lunar phase is your green light to face it head-on. It might be uncomfortable at first but trust that healing is on the other side. Finally, Venus in Pisces is still activating your spirituality sector, making this a great time for introspection and reconnecting with your inner self. If things feel chaotic externally, lean into meditation, journaling or even a little solo dance party. Nurturing your spirit will bring clarity and peace as you move through the week.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, Aquarius season is lighting up your career sector, making it the perfect time to dream up bold and innovative professional goals. If you’ve been thinking about switching paths or launching a new project, now’s your chance to get the ball rolling. Just make sure to balance ambition with strategy — your earthy nature thrives on a solid plan.
The last quarter moon in Scorpio lands in your partnership sector, highlighting the successes and challenges in your closest relationships. Whether it’s a romantic partner, a best friend or a business collaborator, you’re being called to have those deep, honest conversations. Vulnerability is key. Let go of power struggles and focus on building trust and mutual respect.
Meanwhile, Venus in Pisces continues to sprinkle magic in your friendship zone, making this an ideal time to bond with your crew. Whether it’s a heart-to-heart over coffee or a group creative project, surround yourself with people who uplift and inspire you. Your social life is blossoming, Taurus — enjoy it.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, Aquarius season begins this week, amplifying your sector of expansion and exploration, urging you to think big and break out of your routine. Whether it’s traveling, learning something new or diving into a philosophical rabbit hole, this is the time to broaden your horizons. Let your curiosity lead the way — you’re on the brink of a breakthrough.
On the 21st, the last quarter moon in Scorpio hits your wellness and daily routine sector, making it a great time to reassess your habits. If you’ve been pushing yourself too hard or neglecting self-care, this lunar phase is a reminder to find balance. Prioritise what truly matters and don’t let perfectionism hold you back from making progress. And let’s not forget Venus in Pisces shining in your career sector, giving you a boost of charm and creativity at work. Use this energy to pitch bold ideas or strengthen your professional relationships. With Jupiter in your sign these next six months, your magnetism is oﬀ the charts, so allow yourself to shine boldly.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, starting the 19th Aquarius season activates your intimacy and transformation sector, encouraging you to dive deep into your emotional and financial connections. This is a powerful time to release old patterns and build stronger foundations in your closest relationships. Whether it’s merging resources intentionally or exploring emotional depths, trust the process.
The last quarter moon in Scorpio on the 21st falls in your creativity and romance sector, urging you to let go of self-doubt and embrace your unique talents. If you’ve been holding back in your creative pursuits or love life, now’s the time to release those fears. Let yourself play, create and connect without overthinking it.
Meanwhile, Venus in Pisces is lighting up your sector of expansion, inspiring wanderlust and curiosity. Whether you get immersed in planning a dream trip, exploring new ideas or diving into a spiritual practice, this transit is all about spiritual and physical growth. Follow your heart, Cancer — it knows the way.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, Aquarius season is sparking up your relationship sector, and things might feel…diﬀerent. Are you suddenly craving more independence in your partnerships? Whether you’re in a relationship, dating around or single, you might be feeling like you need some “me time” to breathe and recalibrate. That’s okay! Aquarius is all about freedom and authenticity so focus on building connections that respect your need to shine without dimming anyone else’s light. Single Leos: Don’t be surprised if you’re drawn to someone unconventional this week. Love outside the box!
On the 21st, the last quarter moon in Scorpio lands in your home and roots sector so expect to feel a little moody about your personal space and family dynamics. Maybe someone forgot to put the dishes away again, or maybe an unresolved family issue bubbles up. Whatever the case, you might feel a need to set boundaries or just lock yourself in your room for a few hours of self-care. Honour your emotions but don’t let them spiral.
Meanwhile, Venus in Pisces is working its magic in your sector of shared resources and intimacy, giving you an irresistible allure. It’s the perfect time to deepen your emotional or physical bonds with someone special. Just make sure you’re not taking on more of their baggage than you can carry. Relationships should feel mutual, not like a one-person emotional circus.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, Aquarius season is energising your wellness and daily routine sector, and it’s got you rethinking how you approach productivity. Suddenly, your colour- coded planner might not feel as satisfying — what if there’s a more innovative way to get things done? This season is all about thinking outside the box so experiment with new systems or routines that make your life easier and more fun. Pro tip: You don’t have to be perfect to be eﬀective.
The last quarter moon in Scorpio on the 21st takes place in your communication sector so prepare for some deep convos or even minor disagreements that force you to get real about your emotions. Someone might say something that hits a nerve but instead of retreating into your “fix it” mindset, try just listening — to them and to yourself. It’s okay to not have all the answers.
Meanwhile, Venus in Pisces is still vibing in your relationship sector, sprinkling some fairy dust on your love life. Whether you’re single or taken, your love language feels extra poetic right now. Use this romantic energy to connect on a deeper level but make sure you’re not seeing someone through rose-colored glasses. Clarity is key.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, starting on the 19th Aquarius season lights up your creativity and romance sector, so prepare to feel like the main character in your own indie film. You might feel inspired to dive into a new hobby, take yourself on cute little dates or swipe right on someone you’d normally overlook. Aquarius energy loves to break the rules so this is your time to let go of expectations and embrace the unexpected.
The last quarter moon in Scorpio on the 21st occurs in your money sector and might stir up some insecurities around finances. Have you been overspending on oat milk lattes and impulsive online purchases? Or maybe you’ve been too rigid with your budget and it’s making you feel stuck. Either way, this moon asks you to get real about your relationship with money. Be honest about where you stand.
And then there’s Venus, still in Pisces, gently urging you to prioritise your wellness. This is a great week to add more rest and relaxation into your routine. Think spa night, dreamy playlists and saying no to plans that drain you. Your self-care game is levelling up and you deserve every bit of it.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, Aquarius season begins on the 19th and stirs up your home and family sector for the next four weeks. You might suddenly feel like moving furniture around, redecorating or even questioning your living situation altogether. This transit is all about making your personal space feel like a sanctuary. On a deeper level, it’s also an invitation to heal family dynamics or set boundaries with relatives who’ve been testing your patience.
The last quarter moon in your sign on January 21 puts you in the emotional spotlight. Let’s be real: It might get intense. You could find yourself re-evaluating how you present yourself to the world and whether your current identity aligns with who you want to be. Use this moon to shed old insecurities and step into your power. It’s giving phoenix rising from the ashes but in a subtle, Scorpio way.
Meanwhile, Venus in Pisces is still vibing in your sector of true love and creativity, making this one of the most romantic transits of the year for you. You’re practically glowing with magnetism so don’t be surprised if admirers come out of nowhere. Whether you’re single or coupled, lean into the magic — just make sure you’re also prioritising your own joy and passions.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, Aquarius season is activating your communication sector these next four weeks and you’re ready to chat, debate and share your quirky ideas with anyone who’ll listen. This is the perfect time to pitch that wild idea, send that text you’ve been overthinking or start a blog about your most niche obsession. Your words carry power so use them wisely.
The last quarter moon in Scorpio on the 21st lands in your sector of rest and spirituality, reminding you to slow down and check in with your inner self. If you’ve been pushing yourself too hard, this moon is your cosmic permission slip to take a break. Schedule some alone time, meditate or just take a long nap — whatever helps you recharge.
Finally, Venus in Pisces is still lighting up your home sector, making you feel extra sentimental about your space and the people in it. Whether you’re cozying up with family, redecorating your apartment or FaceTiming an old friend, this transit brings a sweet, nostalgic vibe to your week. Don’t be afraid to lean into it.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, starting January 19th the sun bids adieu to your sign and enters Aquarius for the next four weeks. Aquarius season ignites your money sector so prepare to feel inspired to switch up your financial strategy for the better.
Whether it’s brainstorming new ways to make income or finally setting up that budget you’ve been procrastinating on, this transit is here to help you get financially innovative. Just remember, Aquarius energy loves to think big so don’t be afraid to explore unconventional ideas.
On the 21st, the last quarter moon in Scorpio highlights your friendship sector so you might find yourself reflecting on who’s really in your corner. Are there certain connections that feel more like an obligation than a joy? It’s okay to reassess and distance yourself from people who drain your energy. Quality over quantity, Cap.
Meanwhile, Venus in Pisces is working its magic in your communication sector, making your words more charming and persuasive than ever. Whether you’re writing heartfelt messages, having deep conversations or even just posting on social media, your voice has a magnetic pull. Use this energy to connect, inspire and express yourself fully.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Happy Aquarius season, Aquarius! The sun is shining in your sign these next four weeks and with Pluto, the planet of transformation, also in Aquarius, you’re stepping into your power like never before. This is your time to lead with authenticity, embrace your quirks and show the world what you’re made of. You’re a visionary and people are paying attention, so don’t hold back.
On the 21st, the last quarter moon in Scorpio lands in your career sector, urging you to reflect on your professional goals. If something doesn’t feel aligned, this is the time to course-correct. Trust your instincts — they’re sharper than ever right now.
Lastly, Venus in Pisces is gracing your money sector, bringing a dreamy yet practical vibe to your finances. You might feel inspired to invest in something meaningful or finally treat yourself to that thing you’ve been eyeing. Just make sure you’re not overspending in the process — moderation and intention is key.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, Aquarius season begins on the 19th and activates your spirituality sector, making this the perfect time to dive into meditation, journaling or exploring new healing modalities. Over the course of the next four weeks, you might feel like retreating into your own world to recharge and realign with your higher self. Honour that urge.
On the 21st, the last quarter moon in Scorpio hits your expansion sector, encouraging you to release limiting beliefs and step out of your comfort zone. Whether it’s traveling, learning something new or taking a leap of faith, this lunar phase is here to remind you that growth happens when you embrace the unknown.
And with Venus still in your sign, you’re practically radiating magic and allure. People are drawn to your dreamy, compassionate energy and you’re feeling more confident in your skin. Use this transit to prioritise self-love and let the universe work its romantic magic — you deserve it.
