Your 2025 Career Horoscope Is Here. Are You Ready To Pivot?

In 2025, the cosmic energies are inviting all zodiac signs to reimagine their professional lives by following the path that feels most aligned with their authentic selves, especially now that Pluto, the planet of transformation, is spending the next 20 years in the innovative and unconventional sign of Aquarius. With Mars, the planet of action, spending two months retrograde in Cancer at the start of the year, followed by Venus beginning its retrograde in March, the cosmic alignment is clear: 2025 is a year to tune into our intuition, be ready to make pivots in our professional paths, and chart a career path that reflects our deepest desires.
With the North Node in Pisces encouraging us to push past limiting beliefs and embrace creativity over the course of the next year and a half, and Saturn, the planet of challenge, temporarily entering Aries on 24th May and pushing us to overcome fear and procrastination, we’ll be navigating a delicate balance between inspiration and action. However, these transitions won’t always be linear. Saturn’s retrograde back into Pisces on 1st September will heighten our sense of introspection, making us question our ambitions and giving us permission to follow more creative, ethereal paths.
The South Node’s presence in Virgo starting 11th January (for a year and a half-long stay) makes us come to terms with moments when we’ve fallen prey to workaholic tendencies, or when imposter syndrome is holding us back from getting to the next level in our careers. For many of us, we may be tired of the rat race and hustle culture, and once Uranus enters Gemini on 7th July we'll be in the mood to take a sabbatical and go on a trip, leaving behind our usual responsibilities. If this speaks to you, then spend the first half of the year plotting how you can make this happen. There may even be ways for you to collaborate with organisations who will pay you to travel!
As Jupiter, the planet of luck, continues its transit in Gemini until 9th June, it amplifies opportunities for multiple streams of income and innovation, so many of us will be balancing more than one work opportunity at once this year. Once Jupiter shifts into Cancer on 9th June, we’ll start to align our work with emotional security and values. By mid-year we’ll likely find ourselves saying goodbye to draining jobs or careers that no longer resonate, fuelled by the Sagittarius full moon on 11th June and a game-changing square between Jupiter and Saturn on 15th June.
In terms of the key astrological transits that will radically influence our career trajectory: The four eclipses of 2025 serve as pivotal markers in our professional lives, urging us to confront where we’ve settled and inviting us to embrace bolder, deeply transformative opportunities. The lunar eclipse in Virgo on 14th March may highlight our insecurities and self-doubt, especially around whether we’re truly qualified for certain positions. Just two weeks later, the solar eclipse in Aries on 29th March will propel us into a moment of reckoning, challenging us to leap toward opportunities we may have deemed out of reach but for which we are, in fact, well prepared. This period is about realising that our fears are often greater than the barriers themselves, and daring to take the leap is the only way to truly know what we’re capable of.
By 7th September, the full moon lunar eclipse in Pisces could bring a creative project or endeavour initiated in March to full fruition, with a chance for recognition or breakthrough success. As the new moon partial solar eclipse in Virgo closes out eclipse season on 21st September, we’ll find ourselves more grounded and confident in our new roles, even if there’s a learning curve. Embracing a beginner’s mindset will not only help us to adapt but also spark innovation, productivity and a renewed sense of purpose. Eclipses remind us that growth happens when we’re willing to align with the timing of the universe and trust its subtle yet undeniable push forward.
In 2025, all zodiac signs are being invited to align their careers with their values, imaginations and intuition. Trust the journey, embrace change and know that the stars are on your side.
Learn more by reading your career horoscopes for both your Sun & Rising signs.
Aries Sun & Rising:
For you Aries, 2025 marks a significant ego death as the North Node leaves your sign and moves into Pisces, activating your spirituality sector. After years of striving to prove yourself, you’re being invited to release the hustle mentality and focus on a more creative and healing approach to your career.
With Neptune, the planet of illusion, entering your sign on 30th March, you’ll be asked to dream up a new reality — one that centres authenticity over ambition. Many Aries will feel drawn to careers in healing or wellness, finding joy in helping others transform. Expect to explore fields like counselling, energy work or creative arts. The challenge will be trusting your intuition and resisting the urge to overcompensate with constant action.
The eclipses of 2025 are a call to action for Aries, particularly in leadership, visibility and health. The Virgo lunar eclipse on 14th March highlights the need to evaluate your daily routines and work-life balance. Are you overworking yourself, or settling for a role that doesn’t align with your long-term goals? This period may bring up insecurities about your productivity or health but it’s also an opportunity to create sustainable habits that will support your professional growth.
By the solar eclipse in your sign on 29th March, you’ll feel a surge of energy to step into a leadership role or launch a passion project that you’ve been contemplating. Don’t let imposter syndrome hold you back — this is your moment to shine.
The Pisces lunar eclipse on 7th September will illuminate the subconscious patterns that have been influencing your career decisions. You may find yourself recognised for a creative or intuitive project that started earlier in the year. And once the Virgo solar eclipse strikes on 21st September, you’ll be ready to streamline your approach to work, setting practical systems in place that align with your newfound professional confidence. Pacing yourself and embracing a beginner’s mindset will ensure long-term success as you gear up for a productive fourth quarter.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, 2025 brings major financial shifts as Uranus, the planet of surprise, temporarily leaves your sign (after a seven-year stay!) and enters Gemini on 7th July, activating your sector of money and self-esteem. This energy urges you to think outside the box when it comes to your professional endeavours. Blogging, journalism, social media influencing, podcasting or any career that allows you to publicly share your voice will resonate deeply.
Meanwhile, the North Node’s journey through Pisces this year enhances your connections with others, encouraging you to align with groups and networks that inspire you. Trust that stepping out of your comfort zone and embracing technology or communication-based work will yield exciting new opportunities.
The 2025 eclipses encourage you to take bold steps in areas related to education, communication and creative self-expression. The Virgo lunar eclipse on 14th March helps you reflect on how your creative talents are being utilised in your career. Are you fully showcasing your unique gifts, or holding back due to fear of judgment?
By the Aries solar eclipse on 29th March, you’ll feel an inner push to pursue a hidden passion or a behind-the-scenes project. This is a great time to trust your instincts and lean into innovative ideas, even if they feel unconventional.
The Pisces lunar eclipse on 7th September could bring recognition or expansion in your professional network, especially through collaborations or group projects you began earlier in the year. And once we arrive at the Virgo solar eclipse on 21st September, you’ll feel more confident sharing your expertise or teaching others, particularly in ways that blend your practicality and creativity. These shifts will help you establish yourself as a reliable yet imaginative contributor in your field.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, 2025 feels like a year of reinvention as Uranus enters your sign and Jupiter’s presence in Gemini (until 9th June) amplifies your natural curiosity and versatility. This is the year to explore new professional paths with a sense of adventure. The first half of the year will present opportunities to diversify your income streams, often in surprising ways.
By the second half of the year, with Jupiter in Cancer, you’ll find that less is more. Your professional fulfilment will come from working with intention and prioritising emotional alignment. You’re being invited to slow down and focus on the quality of your work rather than its quantity. Trust that the right opportunities will come to you effortlessly, especially if you follow what feels nourishing to your soul.
For Gemini, the 2025 eclipses activate career advancements and long-term financial security. The Virgo lunar eclipse on 14th March brings focus to your home life and how it intersects with your professional ambitions. Have you been neglecting your personal foundations in pursuit of success? Perhaps your main mission this year will be measuring your wealth and accomplishments based on how present you can be with your family.
Once the Aries solar eclipse takes place 29th March, you’ll feel inspired to take a bold step in your career — perhaps by networking with influential figures or applying for a leadership position you once deemed out of reach.
The Pisces lunar eclipse on 7th September could deliver professional accolades or a significant milestone related to your reputation, particularly if you’ve taken courageous steps earlier in the year. Finally, the Virgo solar eclipse on 21st September has you focused on balancing newfound career success with personal responsibilities. Focus on organising your workspace or daily routines to keep yourself grounded during this period of growth.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the cosmic energies of 2025 urge you to step into your role as an intuitive leader. With Mars’ two-month retrograde in your sign at the start of the year, you’ll have the chance to reflect on your professional path and reconnect with your inner guidance. By the time Jupiter, the planet of luck, shifts into Cancer on 9th June, you’ll feel a renewed sense of confidence in your ability to create a career that aligns with your emotional and spiritual values.
This is the year to embrace leadership roles, particularly in fields that involve caregiving, education or creative expression. You may also find success through entrepreneurial pursuits, especially those that align with your personal story and passions.
The eclipses of 2025 push you into uncharted territory, particularly in education, publishing and public speaking. The lunar eclipse in Virgo on 14th March encourages you to assess how effectively you’re communicating your ideas and asserting your voice in professional settings. By the Aries solar eclipse on 29th March, you may feel called to step out of your comfort zone by pursuing a teaching opportunity, launching a public-facing project or expanding your reach globally.
The Pisces lunar eclipse on 7th September brings recognition or closure to an endeavour related to travel, higher education or mentorship. If you’ve been working on a major creative or educational project, this could be the time it garners attention. By the Virgo solar eclipse on 21st September, you’ll have an opportunity to refine your messaging and solidify your role as a thought leader in your field.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, 2025 will challenge you to think about the legacy you’re building. The North Node in Pisces activates your sector of shared resources, inviting you to collaborate more deeply with others and invest in projects that feel spiritually fulfilling.
With Jupiter in Gemini highlighting your networking skills in the first half of the year, you may find yourself connecting with influential people who can help bring your creative ideas to life. By mid-year, as Jupiter enters Cancer, you’ll be drawn to work that prioritises emotional resonance over performance. Let go of perfectionism and focus on projects that make your heart sing.
For Leo, the 2025 eclipses spotlight financial growth and personal empowerment in your career. The Virgo lunar eclipse on 14th March prompts you to evaluate your spending habits and financial investments. Are you undervaluing your worth or settling for compensation that doesn’t align with your expertise? By the Aries solar eclipse on 29th March, you may feel a surge of courage to take on a higher-paying role or negotiate for better terms in your current position.
On 7th September, the lunar eclipse in Pisces could bring a payout or reward for a past project or investment, particularly if it required emotional and financial risk. Once we arrive at the Virgo solar eclipse on 21st September, you’ll be ready to establish more stability in your professional and financial life. Embracing a beginner’s mindset as you learn new financial strategies will help you maintain long-term security and growth.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, the themes of 2025 revolve around balancing your practical nature with the creative and intuitive energies of the North Node in Pisces, which activates your partnership sector. This could mean collaborating with more visionary thinkers or embracing a more fluid approach to your career.
With Saturn entering Aries on 24th May, you’ll feel a push to confront fears around risk-taking and leadership. Your sector of outside resources will be stimulated, which could lead to you asking for a raise or promotion at work. By the time Saturn retrogrades back into Pisces in September, you’ll find yourself reflecting on how to balance structure with spontaneity. Careers in holistic health, education or spiritual entrepreneurship will resonate strongly with you this year as the South Node travels through your sign, asking you to soften your approach to work.
The 2025 eclipses are transformational for you, Virgo, particularly in areas of self-expression, partnerships and career visibility. The lunar eclipse in your sign on 14th March illuminates areas where you’ve been overly critical of yourself or settling in your career. This is a time to reflect on how perfectionism may be holding you back. By the Aries solar eclipse on 29th March, you’ll feel empowered to step into a leadership role or collaborate on a project that requires trust and heightened responsibility.
Six months later, the Pisces lunar eclipse on 7th September highlights the importance of partnership in your professional growth. A joint venture or creative collaboration may come to fruition, bringing mutual recognition and success. Once we experience the solar eclipse new moon in your sign on 21st September, you’ll feel more aligned with your professional goals, ready to take on new challenges with confidence and clarity.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, 2025 is a year of growth and exploration, professionally speaking. The North Node’s shift into Pisces on 11th January activates your work and wellness sector, urging you to create a career that supports your physical, mental and emotional health.
With Jupiter still traveling through your fellow air sign of Gemini in the first half of the year, you’ll have opportunities to learn new skills or explore career paths that involve travel, teaching or publishing. By the time Jupiter enters Cancer, you’ll crave a sense of security and alignment in your work. Let go of roles or responsibilities that feel draining and trust that more aligned opportunities will emerge.
The 2025 eclipses will motivate you to find balance between your professional obligations and your health journey. On 14th March, the Virgo lunar eclipse encourages you to examine how your habits and daily routines are influencing your professional life. Are you spreading yourself too thin by trying to please everyone? Once the Aries solar eclipse takes place on 29th March, you may feel called to take a leap in a collaborative or leadership role. This could involve stepping into a partnership that challenges you to assert yourself and take the lead rather than compromising or making yourself small.
In the second half of the year, the Pisces lunar eclipse on 7th September brings the completion of a project or achievement related to your daily work or health routines. Recognition may come from your ability to balance creativity and practicality. By the Virgo solar eclipse on 21st September, you’ll be ready to establish healthier boundaries and work systems, allowing you to shine in your career without sacrificing your wellbeing.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, the transformative energies of 2025 are calling you to embrace your creative potential. The North Node’s presence in Pisces starting 11th January activates your self-expression sector, making this an ideal year to pursue artistic or entrepreneurial projects, especially if you’ve put them on the back burner in previous years.
With Jupiter in Gemini enhancing your ability to manage multiple income streams, you may find success through unconventional or innovative methods within the first six months of 2025. Then on 9th June, as Jupiter shifts into Cancer for 13 months, your focus shifts to creating and pursuing work that feels emotionally fulfilling. Trust that your intuition will guide you toward the right opportunities; some of these opportunities may take place in a new environment, which you’ll choose to travel to.
For Scorpio, the 2025 eclipses emphasise leadership, imaginative pursuits and long-term planning. The Virgo lunar eclipse on 14th March asks you to reflect on your contributions to group projects and whether you’re fully leveraging your skills. Have you been hiding your potential out of fear of failure? By the Aries solar eclipse on 29th March, you’ll feel a surge of motivation to take on a creative leadership role or start a project that showcases your talents.
As we near Scorpio season, the Pisces lunar eclipse on 7th September brings recognition for a passion project that began earlier in the year. This could be a time of celebration as your hard work pays off. And once the Virgo solar eclipse occurs on 21st September, you’ll find yourself more confident in your ability to navigate professional relationships and collaborations, allowing you to make practical decisions led by your intuition and leave a meaningful, lasting impact.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, 2025 is about grounding your visionary ideas into reality. The North Node in Pisces highlights your home and family sector, encouraging you to prioritise work-life balance. You may find yourself drawn to careers that allow you to work from home or spend more time with loved ones.
With Jupiter, your planetary ruler, still in Gemini in the first half of the year, partnerships and collaborations will bring exciting opportunities. By mid-year, as Jupiter enters Cancer for a 13-month transit, you’ll seek roles that offer emotional security and align with your values. Let go of jobs that feel misaligned, and trust that better options are on the horizon.
The 2025 eclipses focus on your home, career and emotional foundations. The Virgo lunar eclipse on 14th March prompts you to assess how your professional life is impacting your sense of stability. Are you neglecting your personal life or settling for roles that don’t align with your big-picture vision? By the Aries solar eclipse on 29th March, you’ll feel inspired to take bold action in your creative or entrepreneurial pursuits, potentially launching a project or campaign that aligns with your most fiery passion(s).
Six months later, the Pisces lunar eclipse on 7th September brings closure or recognition in matters related to your home or emotional security. You may see the fruits of efforts to balance personal and professional priorities, and this will instil a sense of pride within you as you remember that there’s more to life than work. The final solar eclipse of the year takes place in Virgo on 21st September, and by then you’ll be ready to solidify your professional direction, refine your goals, simplify what’s on your plate and find confidence in your ability to lead in your chosen fields.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, the energy of 2025 pushes you to think outside the box when it comes to your career, especially now that Pluto has completed its 16-year transit through your sign and is now in the innovative sign of Aquarius for the next two decades. The North Node in Pisces activates your communication sector, making 2025 an ideal year to explore writing, teaching or public speaking. Time to write a memoir, perhaps?
With your planetary ruler, Saturn, entering Aries in May, you’ll feel a renewed sense of ambition and drive. However, as Saturn retrogrades back into Pisces in September for a final stretch, you’ll be reminded to stay connected to your intuition and avoid overworking. Trust that innovation and creativity will lead to success this year.
For you, Capricorn, the 2025 eclipses inspire growth in communication, learning and public presence. The Virgo lunar eclipse on 14th March encourages you to reflect on how effectively you’re sharing your knowledge and ideas. Are you holding back from teaching or mentoring due to self-doubt? Once the Aries solar eclipse takes place on 29th March, you’ll feel a push to step into the spotlight, whether through public speaking, publishing or taking a leadership role in your community.
The Pisces lunar eclipse on 7th September may bring recognition for a project or message that resonates with others, especially if it involved creative or emotional expression. By the Virgo solar eclipse on 21st September, you’ll feel more confident in your ability to communicate your vision, but you’ll feel more comfortable pacing yourself in the process.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, 2025 is a year to align your career with your core values. The North Node in Pisces activates your money sector, encouraging you to pursue work that feels meaningful and spiritually fulfilling.
With your planetary ruler, Uranus, leaving Taurus and entering Gemini in July, you’ll feel a surge of imaginative inspiration and constant innovation, particularly in fields like technology, education or media. Combined with Jupiter’s 13-month transit through Cancer (which begins 9th June), you’ll be drawn to roles that offer both emotional and financial security. Trust your intuition and take risks that align with your long-term vision.
The 2025 eclipses transform your financial and self-worth sectors. The Virgo lunar eclipse on 14th March asks you to re-evaluate how you manage your resources and whether you’re truly valuing your skills. If you haven’t asked for a raise or promotion in a few years, you’ll use this eclipse as a way to reflect on how to do so, especially since Mars retrograde will be over. Two weeks later, the Aries solar eclipse on 29th March empowers you to negotiate for better compensation or pursue a role with greater responsibility that aligns with your talents, even if it initially feels out of your league. ‘Cause let’s face it, Aquarius. When it comes to a genius like you? You’re probably the one who’s out of the job’s league. Be for real. They’d be lucky to have you.
As we approach Q4, the Pisces lunar eclipse on 7th September could bring financial rewards or recognition for a project you’ve been working on, affirming your worth and boosting your self-confidence. By the Virgo solar eclipse on 21st September, you’ll feel ready to organise your end-of-year work goals and establish long-term strategies for sustainable success. Your professional mantra will be “think globally, act locally.”
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, 2025 is your year to shine as the North Node in Pisces activates your identity sector for the next year and a half, encouraging you to explore your vivid imagination, honour the dreams of your inner child and unleash your magnetic power.
With Saturn temporarily leaving your sign after a two-year stay and entering Aries in May, you’ll feel a push to overcome fears around leadership and financial independence. By the time Saturn retrogrades back into Pisces on 1st September for its final transit through your sign (for the next 29 years), you’ll have the chance to reflect on your progress and make any necessary adjustments. Trust that your wildest dreams are valid and take actionable steps to bring them to life, with the support of those you trust most in your community.
For you, Pisces, the 2025 eclipses are all about self-empowerment, visibility and truth. The Virgo lunar eclipse on 14th March highlights the need to assess your relationships and partnerships, particularly in how they impact your career. Are you surrounding yourself with people who uplift and challenge you, or are you settling for dynamics that hold you back? Once the Aries solar eclipse strikes on 29th March, you’ll feel inspired to assert your independence and take on a role that reflects your unique talents.
The lunar eclipse in your sign on 7th September marks a powerful turning point in your personal and professional life, potentially bringing recognition or closure to a deeply meaningful project you’ve focused on for most of 2025. Once we arrive at the Virgo solar eclipse on 21st September, you’ll feel more secure in your work partnerships and confident in your ability to navigate new professional challenges that emerge.
