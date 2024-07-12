Stop Sitting In The Waiting Room Of Your Own Life

In what you thought was a waiting room, you can look up and suddenly realise that you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be, life is happening all around you. You were focusing so hard on how long you’d be delayed by an appointment time, a bus arrival, a perfect love match that you failed to see what was happening right in front of you, right now. So you’d better step out of yourself and into whatever is being thrown at you. Fast. That’s what you’ve been doing all along. It’s called living.