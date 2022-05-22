Your Horoscope This Week: 22nd May to 28th May, 2022

It’s officially Gemini season, and the cosmos is definitely interested in a conversation. Of course, with Mercury retrograde shifting into stubborn Taurus on the 22nd, the conversation isn’t necessarily bound to get us anywhere. Sometimes, the best kind of conversations happen slowly, over time, like letters that push your perspective further and further until your point of view is changed utterly. This dispersed, purposeful, energy is echoed by wilful Mars in compassionate Pisces, which makes a sextile to transformative Pluto in deliberate Capricorn on the 22nd. The adage “where there’s a will, there’s a way” feels extraordinarily apt here.
The next day, the Sun in informative Gemini makes a sextile to studious Jupiter in intrepid Aries before reflective Mercury in Taurus makes a sextile to that same Mars in Pisces. The exchanges that move between us have the power to make our worlds larger, to shift the limits of our imaginations and our understandings of each other. On the 24th, Venus in bold Aries makes a sextile to Saturn in open-minded Aquarius and whatever we lack in patience, we make up for in tenacity and a resolute belief that another world isn’t only possible, it’s ours to create together. Mars moves into Aries on the 24th, applying a healthy dose of action and can-do attitude to the scene.
By the time Mercury makes a trine to Pluto on the 25th, we may find that the conversations we began at the beginning of the week have entirely changed course — most likely toward a deeper and more resonant destination. On the 27th, Venus in Aries makes her last bold move, a square to Pluto in Capricorn, before she shifts under the stars of Taurus on the morning of the 28th. Below her, we’re encouraged to embody the most confident versions of ourselves, to push lovingly against mental and physical constructs that were never meant to last this long.