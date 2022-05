Your Horoscope This Week: 22nd May to 28th May, 2022

The next day, the Sun in informative Gemini makes a sextile to studious Jupiter in intrepid Aries before reflective Mercury in Taurus makes a sextile to that same Mars in Pisces. The exchanges that move between us have the power to make our worlds larger, to shift the limits of our imaginations and our understandings of each other. On the 24th, Venus in bold Aries makes a sextile to Saturn in open-minded Aquarius and whatever we lack in patience, we make up for in tenacity and a resolute belief that another world isn’t only possible, it’s ours to create together. Mars moves into Aries on the 24th, applying a healthy dose of action and can-do attitude to the scene.