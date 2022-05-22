Your Horoscope This Week: 22nd May to 28th May, 2022

By the time Mercury makes a trine to Pluto on the 25th, we may find that the conversations we began at the beginning of the week have entirely changed course — most likely toward a deeper and more resonant destination. On the 27th, Venus in Aries makes her last bold move, a square to Pluto in Capricorn, before she shifts under the stars of Taurus on the morning of the 28th. Below her, we’re encouraged to embody the most confident versions of ourselves, to push lovingly against mental and physical constructs that were never meant to last this long.