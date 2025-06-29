Your Horoscope This Week: June 29 To July 5
Cosmic beings, we’re closing out June and welcoming July with a moon in Virgo, giving us just the right amount of discernment, organisation, and quiet introspection to set the tone for the month ahead. With the sun in nurturing Cancer and the moon in detail-oriented Virgo, there’s a collective desire to keep it clean — emotionally, mentally, digitally, and physically. Whether it’s editing your camera roll, purging unnecessary obligations, or just finally changing your sheets, this earth–water combo is all about practical care and conscious tending. What seeds did you plant during the Cancer New Moon a few weeks ago? This week, you may feel called to water them, slowly and deliberately.
By July 2nd, the moon enters Libra and forms its first quarter square to the sun, creating a cosmic checkpoint between our intentions and our actions. Libra’s all about beauty, balance, and diplomacy, so this quarter moon might spotlight imbalances in our relationships, work–life dynamics, or even our inner peace. The tension here isn’t a punishment, it’s a prompt. Are you giving too much? Holding back out of fear of rejection? Or people-pleasing your way through discomfort? This moon wants you to choose yourself without discarding connection. Easier said than done, but necessary.
On July 5th, things get interesting. Venus enters Gemini at 1:31 a.m. AEST, and suddenly, love speaks in memes, voice notes, and “omg I forgot to text back but I still love you” energy. Venus in Gemini brings a flirtier, more curious energy to romance, money, and aesthetics. You may feel more inspired to experiment with your style, send a risky DM, or finally get that haircut you’ve been romanticising on Pinterest. But keep in mind, this vibe isn’t necessarily about settling down — it’s about exploring your desires through conversation, stimulation, and a touch of chaos.
But wait, there’s more. A few hours later on July 5th at 7:33 a.m. AEST, Neptune stations retrograde in Aries, kicking off a five-month collective soul-searching mission. Neptune in Aries is already a vibe shift, having just entered Aries in 2025 for the first time in over 160 years. But now, with the retrograde, we’re being asked to go inward — to reflect, to reimagine, and to ask: Am I walking my talk? Am I creating the life I dream about, or just posting about it? With this retrograde beginning on the United States’ birthday, don’t be surprised if some collective identity questions also bubble up globally. Revolution starts in the mirror.
All of this is happening while Uranus is in its final days at 29° Taurus, the last stretch of a seven-year journey. That “final boss” degree means the energy is heightened, edgy, and unpredictable. As Uranus prepares to shift into Gemini next week, you may feel a sense of restlessness, like something big is around the corner — because it is. For now, focus on hydration, boundaries, and keeping your phone on “do not disturb” at least once a day. The cosmos is stirring, but you’re remaining grounded.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this is the week where you return to yourself… but not the self you were before. The First Quarter Moon in Libra activates your relationship sector and brings up the tender question: “Do you still want what you once asked for?” Whether it’s that situationship you thought would lead somewhere or a contract you signed months ago when your needs were diﬀerent, you’re realising that honouring your current self may mean renegotiating, reorienting, or walking away. Expect an urge to declutter your emotional and physical space. You might suddenly mute people on social, clear unread DMs, or finally say the thing you’ve been rehearsing in your head for weeks. Remember, the goal isn’t perfection, it’s clarity.
Venus enters Gemini on July 5th, activating your communication sector, so expect your words (and texts) to start carrying more weight. Suddenly, you’re flirting without trying, pitching ideas that stick, and making people laugh in a way that opens doors. But just a few hours later, Neptune retrograde begins in your sign, asking you to pause and reflect on whether your current image or identity is sustainable or just smoke and mirrors. You’re entering a five-month season of radical self-honesty. Think: less autopilot, more soul-searching. Take your time. The pressure to “have it all figured out” is melting away. You’re not behind, you’re just aligning.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this is the week you realise just how much you’ve grown. The First Quarter Moon in Libra activates your wellness and routine sector, giving you that cosmic push to finally follow through on your goals: not because you “should,” but because you finally feel ready. Your inner perfectionist might flare up early in the week, whispering that you’re not doing enough. But the truth is, you’re doing plenty. This is the time to focus on sustainable habits: drinking water, putting your phone down before bed, actually resting. It’s okay to be in a slow build era. You don’t have to “transform” overnight to prove you’ve evolved.
Venus, your planetary ruler, enters Gemini on July 5th, oﬃcially ending its luxurious home tour in your sign. As Venus shifts into your sector of income and self-worth, you might start craving new streams of revenue, new ways of expressing your value, and new clothes to match the glow-up (budget permitting). But with Neptune in Aries beginning its retrograde in your sector of spirituality and dreams, you’re also learning that not every opportunity that looks good on paper is meant for you. Watch for mirages. Some deals might sparkle now but fade with time. Your intuition will be your compass, so trust it, even when logic lags behind.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this week is the mirror moment where you look at your reflection and see your power more clearly. The Libra Quarter Moon lights up your creativity sector, encouraging you to share something you’ve been sitting on. Maybe it’s a post, a pitch, or a part of yourself you’ve kept hidden because of fear or timing. Now the timing is ripe. Don’t wait until it’s perfect — share it because it’s real. You’re rediscovering joy in the process, not just the outcome. Allow yourself to flirt with life again, even if you’re still figuring out the next chapter.
Then on July 5th, Venus enters your sign for the next four weeks, and you become the cosmic favourite of the zodiac. Everyone suddenly wants your energy, your ideas, your time — but don’t let the attention distract you from what you’re really building. Neptune in Aries beginning its retrograde in your social network sector later that day might make you reflect on who’s actually rooting for you, and who’s just there for the aesthetic. Some illusions may be shattered, but it’s for the best. You’re not the same version of yourself from six months ago, so why pretend like you are? As you start July, honour both your power and your softness.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this week nudges you to look inward, and you’re down for it. The Virgo Moon early in the week helps you clean up your mental clutter, and by July 2nd, the Libra Quarter Moon in your home and emotional security sector brings up important themes about what (and who) makes you feel safe. You could suddenly feel the urge to rearrange your space, cleanse your home with intention, or draw firmer boundaries with people who drain you. It’s not drama, it’s discernment. Trust yourself. You’re evolving, and your environment needs to evolve with you.
Then on July 5th, Venus enters Gemini and activates your subconscious and dream sector. Pay attention to what your body and spirit are whispering in the quiet moments — your deepest desires are trying to get your attention. A few hours after Venus shifts, Neptune in Aries begins its retrograde in your career sector, asking: are you chasing someone else’s dream or carving your own path? The next five months will ask you to get super honest about your ambitions and how much of your current identity is shaped by external expectations. The spotlight’s yours now, but what will you do with it?
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this is the week where you remind yourself that healing doesn’t mean hustling. The First Quarter Moon in Libra lands in your communication sector, so it’s the perfect time to reset your throat chakra. That includes your inner dialogue. If your self-talk is stingier than your bank account, it’s time to rewrite the narrative. Take time to acknowledge what insecurities you feel about speaking your truth, and lovingly begin the process of transmuting them, perhaps through mindful aﬃrmations.
Venus enters Gemini on the 5th, stimulating a desire to make new friends. Neptune also stations retrograde in Aries that same day, beginning a five-month journey of philosophical unlearning. You’re being asked to reconsider belief systems you’ve outgrown, especially around success, spirituality, and even romantic love. The veil is thinning, but it’s not scary — it’s clarifying. This is a gentle wake-up call to lead with softness, not illusion. No need to rush. You’re blooming behind the scenes.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, you start this week with the moon in your sign, and baby, the clarity is loud. After a whirlwind June, this lunar vibe helps you tune back into your body, your needs, and your purpose. And when the Libra Quarter Moon lights up your income and self-worth sector on July 2nd, you’re likely to have a breakthrough about your relationship to money and value. Have you been underselling yourself? Overgiving? Accepting crumbs? This moon says: no more. You deserve to thrive, not just survive. Treat yourself like the main character, even if it means saying “no” more than usual.
Venus enters Gemini and activates your career sector on July 5th, kicking oﬀ a social, sparkly glow-up in your public life. You might land a gig, get recognised for something you didn’t think people noticed, or find more joy in your current role than you expected. Meanwhile, the start of Neptune in Aries’ retrograde in your intimacy and psychological depth zone stirs up questions around who you trust with your secrets — and your soul. You’re not paranoid, you’re perceptive. Let yourself question what vulnerability really looks like for you now. And most of all, allow yourself to be seen by the people who’ve earned access to the real you.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week is your quarterly glow-up checkpoint. The moon reaches its first quarter phase in your sign on July 2nd, so don’t be surprised if old insecurities or self-image thoughts resurface. But this isn’t about spiralling, it’s about surfacing. You’re learning how to witness your inner critic without letting it run the show. Think: growth, not perfection. You might feel the urge to switch up your look, refresh your IG aesthetic, or do something bold just for you. Do it. The universe is giving you a confidence boost, but it’s your job to receive it.
Then, on July 5th, Venus (your ruling planet!) enters Gemini for the next four weeks and activates your travel, learning, and expansion zone. Expect your curiosity to spike and your craving for novelty to return full force. Planning a trip? Signing up for a workshop? Chatting with someone from another culture or worldview? You’re not just learning, you’re evolving. But with Neptune retrograde in Aries also beginning in your relationships sector, you’re being asked to stop romanticising red flags. Or at least,
pause long enough to notice them. This retrograde will help you decide which connections feel nourishing versus depleting. Fall in love with peace before people.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this week asks you to let go in order to grow… even if it’s bittersweet. The Libra Quarter Moon illuminates your sector of endings, closure, and intuition, so don’t be shocked if a ghost of the past makes an appearance — in your dreams, texts, or thoughts. But this isn’t about going back. It’s about understanding the lesson. Let your inner mystic guide you this week. Reflect, retreat, or even block and bless as needed. You’re shedding to reveal something more aligned. Remember: rest is not avoidance and stillness is not stagnation.
Then on July 5th, Venus shifts into Gemini and activates your intimacy, soul-bond, and shared resources sector. You’re craving deeper conversations, more transparency, and real emotional connection — no fluﬀ, no fakery. But Neptune begins its retrograde in your wellness and routines sector that same day and reminds you that clarity doesn’t always come fast. You may be called to review the mind-body-soul connection and how you’ve been either numbing out or neglecting your needs. The truth? Your rituals are sacred and your slowness is strength. Let that be your mantra.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, this week is about softening into support, by both giving it and allowing yourself to receive it. The First Quarter Moon in Libra on July 2nd activates your friendship and community zone, bringing clarity to who’s really riding with you and who you’ve maybe outgrown. You might be called to initiate or renegotiate a collaboration, or perhaps host a much-needed hangout that reminds you of your joy. Even if it feels like people have been distant lately, don’t take it personally… check in, not check out.
Then comes the cosmic pivot: Venus enters Gemini on the 5th, highlighting your relationship sector and adding sparkle and flirtiness to all things love and connection. You’re magnetic, but Neptune beginning its retrograde in Aries in your creativity and inner child sector, asks: are you being adored for your truth, or just the fantasy of you? It’s a tender week, full of mirrors. Express yourself clearly. Prioritise mutual joy. Reconnect with what makes your heart beat faster — not just who.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, you’re craving deeper conversations this week — no surface-level small talk. The Libra Quarter Moon lights up your career sector, asking: does your professional life reflect your true values? You may feel pressure to make a big decision or be put in a visible role that forces you to evaluate your long-term direction. There’s power in pausing to review before responding. You don’t always have to be “on.”
As Venus enters Gemini on the 5th, your wellness zone gets a glow-up. Daily rituals, movement, and acts of service feel more delightful and less dutiful. That same day, Neptune begins its retrograde in Aries in your home and family sector, uncovering hidden feelings about your past, lineage, or current living situation. Expect some emotional fog to lift over the next five months, revealing what still needs soothing. Ground yourself through nourishing habits. This is a week of slow clarity, subtle shifts, and unexpected sweetness.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, your worldview is your mirror right now… what is it reflecting? On July 2nd, the Quarter Moon in Libra illuminates your expansion and wisdom sector, making this a week where something you read, hear, or witness could shift your entire perspective. Travel plans, publishing projects, or spiritual pursuits could reach a turning point. If something’s felt stagnant or out of alignment, now’s your cosmic nudge to course-correct.
Venus entering Gemini on July 5th sparks more romance, fun, and curiosity in your love life. Your dating energy gets a major upgrade, and you’re more magnetic when you’re being playful. But Neptune retrograde begins in Aries that same day, touching your communication sector. Be mindful of misinterpretations — especially via text or social media. It’s time to reflect on how your words create your world. Express your truth, but don’t rush the message. Pause, feel, then share.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, near the start of the week the Quarter Moon in Libra is moving through your intimacy and transformation sector, inviting you to face your emotional depth with a little more courage. This lunar transit might bring up themes around trust, vulnerability, and power dynamics in relationships or finances. There’s beauty in the unravelling… even if it’s messy. This isn’t about fixing it all; it’s about acknowledging what needs healing.
On July 5th, Venus enters Gemini and activates your home and family sector, helping you beautify your space, reconnect with loved ones, or find a new sense of safety within yourself. But here’s the kicker: that same day, Neptune, your ruling planet, begins its retrograde in Aries — the first retrograde in Aries of your lifetime — happening in your financial and values sector. Expect deep introspection about what you give your energy to, and what you’re truly worth. You’re being asked to untangle illusions around scarcity and learn how to hold your power. Softness is strength, and your evolution is unfolding.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
