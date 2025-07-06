Your Horoscope This Week: July 6 To 12
Cosmic beings, we’ve officially stepped into uncharted territory, and it’s electric. The first full week of July kicks oﬀ with a cosmic mic drop: Uranus enters Gemini on Sunday, July 7th, for the first time since 1942. We’re getting a four-month preview of what this revolutionary transit will bring when it returns long-term in April 2026. Uranus is the planet of upheaval, innovation, and revolution, and Gemini governs communication, technology and our minds. So if you’ve been feeling like you’re on the edge of a new mental era, you’re not wrong. This week delivers the first gust of that windswept change.
Expect information overload, creative downloads, glitches in the matrix, and ideas that may feel too big for your current reality. Let them breathe. This isn’t the time to solve it all… it’s the time to observe. With Pluto in Aquarius (a sign ruled by Uranus), this shift isn’t random, it’s intentional. We’re collectively leaning into a future that is more digital, more decentralised, more queer, and more liberated…but it requires massive unlearning. Gemini energy can feel scattered, so anchor yourself with daily rituals, breathwork, and boundaries with your screen time.
Then on Friday, July 11th, a full moon in Capricorn shines a bright spotlight on where we’ve grown, and where we’ve stalled, since the Capricorn new moon back in January. Full moons bring culmination and Capricorn wants results. What have you been building? Whether it’s a business, a relationship, or a sense of self, this moon can bring cosmic recognition, but only if you’ve been honest with your effort. Capricorn doesn’t reward hustle for hustle’s sake; it celebrates integrity, discipline, and vision.
Pause. Reflect. Celebrate your wins.
The same day, Juno, the asteroid of commitment and soul contracts, ends its retrograde in Scorpio, helping us gain clarity around relationship dynamics that felt murky or manipulative. Themes around loyalty, power, and emotional depth may rise to the surface. What (or who) are you ready to commit to now that you’ve seen the shadow and the light?
And lastly, we’re entering the pre-shadow of Saturn’s retrograde in Aries (which begins July 13th), joining Neptune’s retrograde in the same fire sign. The cosmos is whispering: it’s time to get serious about your healing and your autonomy. How do you lead yourself when the path ahead isn’t clear? You’ve got this.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Welcome to your communication revolution, Aries. With Uranus, the planet of surprise, entering Gemini on 7/7 and activating your sector of learning, expression, and tech, it’s giving “new podcast, who dis?” vibes. Your mind is on fire — not with burnout, but with brilliance. This week launches a four-month preview of the wild upgrades coming to how you think, teach, write, and connect. Don’t be surprised if you suddenly feel called to return to an old writing project or speak up about something you’ve been quiet on.
And then the Capricorn full moon hits your public image sector like a cosmic mic drop on July 11th. Whether it’s a career breakthrough, a leadership role, or finally cutting ties with a profession you’ve outgrown, you’re stepping into your next legacy era. But honour the effort that got you here… don’t skip the celebration part just because you’re onto the next.
On the 11th, Juno in Scorpio shifting direct brings clarity to your relationships: is this partnership helping you thrive or just taking up space? And with Saturn’s retrograde starting in your sign on the 13th, a new level of maturity is being summoned. Be gentle with yourself. Growth is happening in layers, and you’re at the threshold of your next personal power era.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
This is an iconic week for you, Taurus. Uranus, the planet of surprise, has oﬃcially left your sign after seven years (!!!) — cue the confetti, cue the reflective journal entries.
Ever since May 2018, you’ve been changed from the inside out, and now Uranus enters Gemini and lights up your money and values sector. Surprise income, surprise expenses, surprise realisations about what actually makes you feel secure — it’s all fair game during this preview stretch. You might feel a magnetic pull toward new ways of making or managing your money, especially ones that involve technology, communication, or community.
By the time the full moon in Capricorn arrives on July 11th, something you’ve been learning or teaching could come full circle. Expect a “wow, I’ve grown” moment tied to publishing, long-term travel, or spiritual studies. If you’ve been dreaming of launching something global or going back to school, this moon gives you the green light.
And on the same day, Juno in Scorpio shifting direct in your relationship sector helps you reflect on what “ride or die” actually means to you now. As Saturn in Aries preps to retrograde in your healing sector on the 13th, start decluttering your emotional space. You’ve outgrown more than just an old income bracket, you’ve outgrown survival mode.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, let’s talk about Uranus entering your sign on 7/7 for the first time since 1942?! It’s giving shock-to-the-system, but in the best kind of way. This four-month preview of Uranus in Gemini is going to radically remix your identity, appearance, and overall vibe. Think: main character upgrade, plot twist edition. You may suddenly want to change your name, your style, your social media presence. And, honestly, we support it. The old you was great, but the new you is free.
Then comes the Capricorn full moon lighting up your intimacy sector on July 11th, helping you shed fear around vulnerability and deepen your commitments, to yourself, to another, to your healing. Something you’ve been working on behind the scenes might now be ready to come to light.
On the same day, Juno in Scorpio shifting direct clears the fog in your wellness and boundary routines. No more gaslighting yourself about what you need. And with Saturn in Aries preparing to begin its retrograde in your sector of purpose and social impact, it’s time to get real about the legacy you’re building. Don’t over-plan it, just feel into what your soul keeps whispering when the noise dies down.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
You’re feeling the buzz, Cancer, but also the bittersweet vibes. On 7/7, Uranus in Gemini is moving into your sector of closure, solitude, and subconscious processing, it’s the secret garden of your chart. Over the next four months, unexpected dreams, déjà vu, or intuitive flashes may become more frequent. You may crave more alone time, or suddenly realise something you’ve been holding onto has expired. Let yourself rest, reflect, and release.
The Capricorn full moon on July 10th illuminates your relationship zone, and a significant turning point may arrive. Whether it’s choosing to walk away, walk toward, or stand still in radical self-love, you’ll know. And Juno in Scorpio shifting direct in your sector of passion, creativity, and romance helps you clarify who (and what) really turns you on — not just in lust, but in purpose.
With Neptune already retrograde in Aries and Saturn about to join in your career zone, it’s okay to reimagine the path forward. You don’t have to be who you were last season. The new you is growing in silence, preparing to bloom louder than ever come Leo season.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, just when you thought your mind couldn’t get any louder, Uranus, the planet of surprise, slides into Gemini and lights up your sector of community, social networks, and long-term dreams, turning the volume all the way up. But instead of overwhelm, try curiosity. This four-month preview is like a group chat with the future version of you: bolder, weirder, and more unapologetic than ever. You’re being asked to question who you surround yourself with, what causes you care about, and how you show up in public spaces.
Then on July 11th, the Capricorn full moon lights up your wellness sector, reminding you to check in with your physical, mental, and emotional routines. If you’ve been pushing through burnout, the moon says pause. Recalibrate. Celebrate the rituals that are helping you thrive, and gently release the ones that aren’t.
On the same day, Juno in Scorpio shifting direct in your home sector brings clarity around family dynamics or a living situation that’s been in limbo. And with Neptune already retrograde in Aries and Saturn about to join in your expansion sector, this is a powerful moment to upgrade how you receive — not just love, but support, pleasure, and presence. You’re allowed to want more. You’re also allowed to protect your peace as you figure out what “more” means.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, can we get a round of applause? Uranus, the planet of surprise, enters Gemini on 7/7 and activates your career and legacy sector for the first time in more than 80 years, giving your public life a total glow-up. This is your four-month taste of what will become a seven-year revolution; in how you lead, in how you’re seen, in what you want your impact to be. Unexpected opportunities could drop into your lap, or you may feel a pull to completely change your path. Trust it.
Then the Capricorn full moon on July 11th illuminates your sector of romance, creativity, and joy. Something you started six months ago, maybe a relationship, an art project, or a new pleasure practice, could now come to a peak. Celebrate what you’ve nurtured. Juno in Scorpio shifting direct in your communication zone helps you say what you’ve been holding in. Expect breakthroughs through deep conversation or even a journal session that feels like therapy.
And with Saturn in Aries’ retrograde about to begin in your intimacy sector, you’re being called to reflect on your relationship patterns with honesty and grace. Who do you become when you’re in love? Or when you’re collaborating in business? And are you proud of that version of you?
Libra Sun & Rising:
Pack your cosmic carry-on, Libra: Uranus is now entering Gemini, highlighting your sector of long-distance travel, higher learning, and expansion. This is not just “new chapter” energy, it’s “new book, new genre” energy. The next four months are a preview of the adventures, awakenings, and plot twists that want to find you (as long as you don’t cling to your old outline). You may be drawn to unexpected teachers, spiritual practices, or belief systems that help you see life through a brand new lens.
On July 11th, the full moon in Capricorn activates your home and family sector, bringing closure or breakthroughs around how you care for your inner child, and your physical space. Don’t be afraid to say no to environments that drain you.
The next day, Juno in Scorpio shifting direct in your finance zone helps clear the fog around money matters or long-term investments. And with Neptune retrograde already underway and Saturn in Aries about to follow in your wellness sector, it’s time to get real about your energy bandwidth. You can’t pour from an empty cup, and you sure as hell don’t need to keep refilling everyone else’s.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Plot twist, Scorpio: Uranus enters Gemini this week, on 7/7, stimulating your sector of depth, intimacy, and soul bonds, and things are about to get spicy, electric, and a little unpredictable. The next four months bring a sample of what your shadow work, sex life, and shared resources could look like in a whole new dimension. People from your past could reappear. New partners could shake up your emotional world in ways that make you rethink what vulnerability even means. It’s giving erotic evolution.
Then the Capricorn full moon on July 11th activates your communication zone, bringing important conversations or decisions to a head. Something you’ve been processing behind the scenes is now ready to be expressed. Whether it’s through a heart-to-heart or a creative outlet, your voice wants to be heard.
The asteroid Juno shifting direct in your sign on the same day restores clarity around who you’re becoming in love and in life. You’ve had to shape-shift: now you get to return to yourself. And with Saturn in Aries preparing to join Neptune in its retrograde in your creativity and self-expression sector, the second half of the month will invite a reevaluation of how and why you create. The question isn’t “Am I good enough?” It’s “Am I being true to myself enough?”
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, you’re no stranger to change, but Uranus entering Gemini on 7/7 and lighting up your partnership sector is a whole new level of “plot twist.” Over the next four months, your one-on-one dynamics — romantic, platonic, and professional — may shift in surprising ways. Think soul contracts being renegotiated, unexpected attractions, breakups that feel like breakthroughs, or finally meeting someone who matches your weird. This isn’t about chaos for chaos’ sake. It’s about liberation through honesty.
Then on July 11th, the Capricorn full moon lights up your money sector, showing you how far you’ve come in reclaiming your worth. You might land a new gig, raise, or epiphany about what you actually want to build long-term. Juno shifting direct in your spirituality zone the next day helps you reconnect with your intuition. Your inner compass gets stronger the quieter you become.
And with Neptune retrograde in Aries already unravelling the myths in your sector of fun and fate, and Saturn about to retrograde in your sector of creativity, this week asks you to slow down just enough to hear your truth echoing back. You’re not lost, you’re in transit. The new version of you deserves new kinds of love, too.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, your daily life is about to get a cosmic remix. Uranus in Gemini enters your wellness and routines sector on 7/7, shaking up how you structure your day-to-day. This is the beginning of a four-month preview (and eventually a seven-year journey) where you learn to work smarter, not harder. New health routines, work dynamics, or even spiritual habits may surprise you, but they’ll also elevate you. The key? Stay flexible without sacrificing your peace.
Then, your annual full moon arrives on July 11th, and whew… she’s powerful. This is your spotlight moment. Something you’ve been quietly building since January is blooming into visibility. Celebrate your growth and don’t minimise your evolution.
Juno in Scorpio shifting direct in your community sector helps you feel reconnected to the people who get you. And as your ruler Saturn prepares to retrograde in Aries, activating your home zone you may be challenged to express boundaries more clearly — especially within your family or living situation. Don’t worry if you feel more sensitive than usual. You’re not unravelling. You’re recalibrating for your next mountain climb.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, Uranus, your ruling planet, enters Gemini on 7/7, activating your sector of romance, creativity, and joy from now until November. Translation? Everything you thought you knew about love, art, and pleasure is getting a reboot. Over the next four months, expect to be surprised by what (and who) turns you on, lights you up, or reawakens your muse. This transit is a big deal for you. It’s asking you to stop overthinking and start feeling.
On July 11th, the full moon in Capricorn illuminates your healing and closure zone, asking you to release something you’ve been carrying for too long. A burden, a pattern, a grudge, a grief… let it breathe, and let it go. Juno in Scorpio shifting direct in your career sector clears the fog around your professional partnerships and public identity.
And with Saturn in Aries about to begin its retrograde in your communication sector on the 13th, you’ll want to rethink what “honesty” really means to you. This week is your cosmic permission slip to rewrite your love story, starting with how you love you.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Get ready to shift the entire foundation of your life, Pisces. Uranus, the wild card planet, just entered Gemini and is activating your home and roots sector for the first time in over 80 years. From now through November, you’re getting a preview of what it looks like to redefine “home” on your own terms. That could mean moving, reshuﬄing family dynamics, or deep revelations about your lineage and ancestry. Expect the unexpected, but also expect breakthroughs that free you.
Then the Capricorn full moon on July 10th brings your friendship and community sector into the spotlight. You might realize which bonds have truly stood the test of time, and which ones have quietly expired. Juno in Scorpio shifting direct in your exploration and travel zone reawakens your hunger for meaning and adventure. You’re starting to crave more from life than just routine.
And with Neptune currently retrograde in your sign (and Saturn soon to follow on the 13th), you’re seeing through illusions with X-ray vision. What you once tolerated is no longer acceptable. What you once feared is now just… not that deep. You’re stepping into a more honest and grounded version of yourself. Make room for them.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
