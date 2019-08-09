In the midst of a summer heatwave, when we're struggling with underarm/underboob/all-over sweatiness, having a little fun with our footwear is about the only bearable way to flex on our fellow commuters.
There's a childlike joy in slipping on a pair of ever-so-slightly ridiculous rainbow crocs or bejewelled jelly sandals but for a long time, crocs have been relegated to the dark depths of our wardrobe, only to be brought out for gardening duties, while the jingle of heavily buckled shoes dredged up memories of our teenage emo phase. Now, though, wacky shoes are back in a big way.
Eclectic shoes have become a mainstay of SS19. Sky-high platforms were rampant at Miu Miu, where they were paired with knee-length socks (think Blair Waldorf going through an edgy phase). JW Anderson stole the show with embellished, sturdy boots, while Rejina Pyo unleashed an apple green barely-there sandal with a transparent heel – guaranteed to make its wearer the life of the party.
Browse through our selection of the most playful, eye-catching and downright extra shoes that will level up your summer footwear game instantly.