The leaves are starting to turn and jumpers are coming out of storage. However you feel about autumn, it's time to dig into some of the season's top trends, which this year range from silver metallics and white skirts to ballet flats and top-handle bags.
While this season's fashion is all about wearability, that doesn't mean it's a time for boring outfits (although, if you're in that phase in your life, please know I'm also there). The colour red, for example, is one trend R29 editors are eyeing to stave off the imminent cold weather blues.
Before you call it quits on your seasonal wardrobe transformation, take a look at some of the best fashion items our team recommends for the season, from puppy-printed shirts to secondhand Oxford shoes.
