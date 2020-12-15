10 Ways To Turn Your Shower Into A Sanctuary

Curating spaces that emit a calm, comfortable atmosphere within our own dwellings is more vital than ever; especially with most of us still abiding by safer-at-home orders. Home has truly become where the heart is and the day starts and ends with our bedrooms and bathrooms. A hot shower does more than just warm your soul. According to popular studies, it can also help you fall asleep faster, open up your pores, and alleviate congestion. The big question is: how do you make your shower as worth-it as possible?
If your capability to rest and relax has become comprised as of late (aka you're up late doom-scrolling & online shopping for the best gifts to buy before they sell out), then consult the list of tips and tricks ahead to make your shower routine into an at-home, wind-down sanctuary — inspirational photos included.
