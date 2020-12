10 Ways To Turn Your Shower Into A Sanctuary

Curating spaces that emit a calm, comfortable atmosphere within our own dwellings is more vital than ever; especially with most of us still abiding by safer-at-home orders. Home has truly become where the heart is and the day starts and ends with our bedrooms and bathrooms. A hot shower does more than just warm your soul. According to popular studies, it can also help you fall asleep faster open up your pores , and alleviate congestion . The big question is: how do you make your shower as worth-it as possible?