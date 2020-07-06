Sure, you might have seen this type of story before; the rich, covetable life of the beautiful white lady. Obsession, jealousy, mental health problems, gaslighting... the whole lot. But there's a reason why books like Woman in the Window, Gone Girl, Before I Go To Sleep, Girl on the Train and the rest do so well. They play on the fact that women have been pitted against other women since the dawn of time. To be jealous of another woman for having what you don't is as familiar a feeling as tiredness. Every woman has experienced comparison fatigue at some point in their lives and social media has only made it worse. And so, books (and their subsequent film and TV adaptations) that show cracks in the lives of 'perfect' women are delicious in the same way that watching a celebrity fall from grace is. Except better, because the fictional perfect woman isn't real, and so the delight is guilt-free.