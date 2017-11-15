How did you prepare to play an influencer? I heard you had to create a Taylor Sloane Instagram account.

"I made a Taylor account, and then followed influencers. Some of them were fashionistas going to fashion shows. Some of them were lifestyle bloggers with really beautiful homes where I was really curious where they bought their sofa, or if they found it at a flea market, and then there are people who have created online brands or online fashion labels. There's a sense of humour to it. There are certain people in my life who I kind of stole personality traits from, and certain things I know people in Los Angeles are interested in that I just find funny. You kind of pick and choose what makes an amalgamation of someone who's really trying hard to fit in, and really trying hard to be liked, and really hoping to make an impression on people."