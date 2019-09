The Rachel Divide Won't Make You Like Rachel Dolezal But It Might Help You Understand Her

And yet, Rachel Dolezal never quite hits the level of sympathetic protagonist, floating around the ‘tragic heroine’ mark before the end of the documentary once again posits her as a delusional woman who may even be fabricating her own hate mail. Why, filmmaker Laura Brownson asks at one point, are you still on social media if it causes you so much grief? Framing the film around her family life also creates a sense of unaccountability, and even the potential for pity (even more so when she gives birth to another child, Langston, who she is bringing up alone). Even so, the gap between what Rachel Dolezal became online – a proto-Get Out character , a supposed liar, a moron – and what we get on screen is a revelation. While still hugely problematic, we see the human side of someone scared, stubborn, traumatised and ignorant, whose real life is far more banal than the memes she inspired.