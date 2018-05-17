The Rachel Divide Won't Make You Like Rachel Dolezal But It Might Help You Understand Her

The Rachel Divide is a three-act play: you get the before, during and after of how one woman’s identity made international headlines. You also get news clips and interviews with Dolezal, and a touch of context about identity politics in 2018, although it’s far from an in-depth analysis. In lieu of well-known talking heads, instead we meet Dolezal and her closest allies – her children; her sister; the man, Albert Wilkerson, who she previously claimed was her father. It’s a difficult watch at times; her younger son, Franklin, often appears frazzled, admitting to being emotionally drained by his mother’s behaviour at one point and wishing she would just admit she's white. There is also much on her parents, Larry and Ruthanne, who mistreated their adopted black children and aimed to raise them with no connection to their ethnicity, setting off a chain of trauma that any armchair Freud can see is deeply connected to Dolezal The Elder’s own perception of race.