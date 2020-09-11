Katherine Ryan’s The Duchess Is One For The Middle Class Mums

Overall the show sits somewhere between okay and mildly entertaining. While it has all the elements of a female-fronted hit, the first world problems coupled with the seen-it-before comedy make it seem more formulaic than fresh. That being said, not all comedy has to push the boundaries; sometimes it just needs to be something to comfort us in times of uncertainty. So if you're in search of something to ease the Sunday scaries while you eat your hungover pizza, The Duchess is the show for you.