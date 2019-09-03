Of course, we’ve been set up to know that it’s never going to be that simple. Cut to Shaun just getting into bed in the room he’s staying in at his granddad’s house. A storm of armed police wake them both up and take Shaun into custody under the instruction of newly promoted DI Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger). She’s received a call alerting her to an abduction that has taken place in the time between Shaun leaving the pub and getting home. He and his car were spotted in CCTV footage and, given his very recent conviction (despite being found not guilty in the end), Rachel goes in heavy-handed to take him down. She’s desperate to prove herself in her new department, you see. Once she’s proved she can run a case such as this one, she’ll be able to progress even higher in the police force and move into a counter-terrorism unit.