6:00am — I wake up feeling really refreshed and well-rested, probably because I read before bed instead of being on my phone so much. Today’s workout is the next session in my running program, followed by a good stretch session. I’m now up to 40-minute run sessions, so I’m trying to make sure I cool my muscles down properly so they can recover.



7:30am – I shower and get dressed in some casual housework clothes because today is my day off from my regular work. My job is currently about 30 hours a week, which I mostly do across four days so that I have one day to spend on any work` for my socials or just general life admin. I make my first coffee and sit watching an episode of Friends whilst I drink it, going through my diary and emails to plan my day. I have a little bit of content I want to get done today, but I mostly want to get housework done before the weekend.



9:00am — All the rain lately has made it really hard to get the washing done and dried, so I put a load of towels on so that I can try and get them dry today. I then vacuum the floors, wipe down the kitchen and put the dishwasher on, followed by a general tidy of my desk and beauty spaces. Taking the time to have a proper reset each week makes it really easy to keep on top of the housework and also not let clutter pile up. My mum calls, so I chat with her for a little bit while I’m tidying.



10:00am — It’s time for a second coffee and to do my budget. My pay came through last night and it’s on a monthly cycle, so I like making sure my rent and bills are sorted for the month in advance. For me, the budgeting every dollar method works, so I know exactly where everything is going and how much fun money I have leftover to spend. It’s been a really effective way for me to budget, to make sure all my living costs are sorted first and be really clear about where the rest of my money goes.



12:00pm — I hear a knock on the door and it turns out that five parcels have been delivered today. Some weeks it comes in dribs and drabs and other weeks there will be one day where they all come at once. All but one are press samples from beauty brands, so I take them into our spare room to film an unboxing. I like to post unboxing Reels so that my followers can comment and let me know what they’d like to hear more about, which helps me plan what content I shoot.



1:00pm — I heat up some of the leftover stir-fry from last night and spend a little time sorting out my invoices to make sure there’s nothing overdue. December is shaping up to be my biggest month yet for income from my social content, which is really exciting. I do a bit of research online to look at a new laptop because my current one is on its last legs and doesn’t have the power needed for a course I’m doing in 2022. I’ve just applied to do an online Diploma of Information Technology next year — it’s a fast-track course to get into software engineering. Whilst this is outside my current area of qualifications, I’ve started learning to code this year and have a real interest in it. I enjoy my job a lot, but working for a start-up doesn’t always offer job security, so I’m looking to upskill and maybe move into an area that seems to have a lot of opportunities.



3:15pm — Instead of editing videos for TikTok, I get distracted with window shopping online for Christmas presents. My boyfriend gets home from work, so I show him what I’ve been looking at and we decide to go ahead and order a present for his sister. We end up getting a set of cocktail glasses from Mr Consistent for his sister, but the special is so good we end up picking up a cocktail set for ourselves as well ($120). There’s still time before I have to go out later, so I put on another load of washing. $120



5:00pm — I get in the shower, so I can get changed and freshen up to meet a friend for dinner. The weather is quite warm and humid, so I only put on a little make-up, I don’t want to sweat it all off. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation is my favourite, because it’s really lightweight but offers great coverage and glow. I then add a little of the Rose Inc Blush Divine Radiant Cheek Colour in Ophelia, which is such a pretty pink. Finally, I add a little Mecca Max Whip Lash Mascara and Kosas AirBrow Tinted brow gel to finish the look.



6:00pm — I drive myself down to meet a friend for drinks and dinner, where I order a watermelon margarita and fish tacos ($32). It’s been quite a while since we’ve caught up, so we order a second drink ($17) and chat for another hour. $49



9:00pm — We’re both pretty tired by this point, so we head home. As I’m getting in the car, I see I’ve missed some texts from my sister, so I call her for a little catch-up. Living in different states, we don’t get to see each other all that often, so we do try and chat when we can.



10:00pm — I get into my pyjamas and go do my skincare routine. After my cleansing balm, I use the Holifrog Cleanser again, because I really liked how it felt last night. I follow it up with the Naturium Niacinamide Serum, Go-To Face Hero oil and Youth To The People Adaptogen Moisturiser. The skin around my eyes is feeling sensitive so I add some of the Avene Cicalfate Cream, which is a lifesaver for sensitive patches.



11:30pm — I end up reading more of my book, so the night is later than I intended. I turn my alarms off because tomorrow is Saturday and I can have a sleep in.



Daily Total: $169