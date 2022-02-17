6:00pm — After powering through the afternoon, I close my laptop and mentally check out of work for the week. It's much easier said than done, but I'm working on making that work/life distinction. I wouldn’t call myself a workaholic by any means, but I do find it difficult to shut down when I’m off work. I feel like I’m constantly thinking about what I’m working on and the jobs I have coming up — it can be all-consuming. But honestly, having B. has completely changed my perspective and shifted my priorities. I still get those small anxieties when I see 10+ unread emails in my inbox, but I also know the difference between what I 'need' to do and what's a 'nice to have'. My parents hand over the baby as they clock off their 'workday', bidding us a good evening. J. and I heat up some leftovers and put B. to bed.