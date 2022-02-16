12:30pm — We cook some chicken skewers, lamb chops and buttered veggies on the BBQ. We chomp this down and sip on some coconut water and beers (but not together... ew!). Once we've finished eating, we clean up the area so others can use it. We move over to another area near a lake and just sit, taking in the gorgeous surroundings for a while. There are so many little paddle boats out on the water and we contemplate whether we should also hire one. It’s not cheap, though (like, $25 for 30 mins), plus we haven't really come prepared, so we figure that now isn't the time to do it. I make a mental note that we should hire kayaks next time — J. and I have kayaked a few times and we both love it!