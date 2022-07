This year I’ve gotten three more tattoos, including a planchette at the top of my right arm – an area I’ve been most self-conscious of. With this new addition that I want to show off, I wear vests and short sleeves even more than before. Having ink all over my arms allows me to feel at one with them and I can accept them for what they are. While past me would have opted for fad diets and quick fixes in order to find acceptance in my summer body, now I don’t need to because I accept the way I look. And when I do wear a kimono, cardi or jacket, I do it to make a fashion statement.