In the winter, dressing for your workouts often feels like you're attempting the 100 Layers Of Clothing YouTube challenge, or preparing to climb Mount Everest. Then, eventually spring comes, and you can shed your plentiful layers and opt for a cropped legging or sleeveless vest.
But while spring may be close to perfection, dressing for the season can still be challenging. You need workout clothes that are breathable, but can still handle a potential drizzle or chill.
Given the struggle, ahead you'll find the best in-between workout layers and springtime prints that will inspire you to get outside this season.