Ah, spring break. For normal Americans, it simply means sleeping in, channel-surfing with a family-sized bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos within reach, and loving every second of it. For TV characters and Kristin Cavallari, it's a Bacchanalian free-for-all when kids who can't even vote jet off to Cabo and do Jell-O shots while writhing around in hot tubs to the sounds of Pitbull. Apparently, that's supposed to be an upgrade.
For us Brits, Spring Break is usually a distant fantasy. But remember these TV shows, which show how spring break is really supposed to go down? Let The O.C. and Laguna Beach take you back. And remember: If TV has taught us anything, it's that what happens in Cabo definitely does not stay in Cabo.
