Sci-fi shows can feel fake and fantastical but Soulmates manages to feel real and raw. Grounded by truly moving performances from Snook and Ben-Adir, the show discusses the universal fear of the grass being greener somewhere else (or in this case, with someone else). While Nikki knows she is happy, she begins to ask herself if she could be happier – a question frequently asked by Love Island contestants and longtime lovers alike. It's these feelings of insecurity and mistrust in your own judgement which make the story feel so believable as it explores whether the characters have problems because they didn’t take the test or if the invention of the test created their problems.