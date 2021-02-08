The series sheds new light on the age-old questions that exist in any long-term relationship but it also prompts new discussions about what it would be like to no longer have to find love organically. If you like your sci-fi to provoke introspective conversations about human relationships rather than grandiose theories about the future of mankind, then Soulmates is the series for you. Just be prepared to have the "would you take the test?" conversation with your S.O. as soon as it finishes.