Soulmates Is A Star-Studded New Series That Looks Like Black Mirror Meets Modern Love

Now that real-life dating has basically gone up in smoke, the idea that you could take a simple test and automatically be paired you with your One True Love sounds like a pretty good deal.
But AMC's new series, Soulmates, set 15 years into the future where that's an actual possibility, and leaves the viewer with many questions. What happens if your heart and technology tell you different things? Who can really define what a "soulmate" is, anyway? What if your better half is someone you hate?
Soulmates is AMC's first anthology series, divided into six one-hour episodes that each focus on different people who are "discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships,” according to AMC. Think Black Mirror meets Modern Love, with a dash of Stranger Things. In fact, the series is written by Emmy-winning Black Mirror and Stranger Things writer Will Bridges.
The cast is absolutely stacked, and features names such as Succession’s Sarah Snook, Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton, It’s Bill Skarsgård, Breaking Bad’s Betsy Brandt, and Billions’ Malin Ackerman, and more.
Watch the trailer for Soulmates below.