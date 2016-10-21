A few years ago, nobody could have predicted that Donald Trump would not only run for president, but end up on the final ballot. Few outside certain secret circles could imagine that David Cameron would have to fend off reports that he'd sexually defiled a pig. And yet, Black Mirror kind of saw it all coming.
That's Black Mirror as in the show everyone has been telling you to check out for years now. It's the cult fave that's returning for a third season, which will stream on Netflix from today, 21st October. It's the reason why nobody is around to hang out with you this weekend.
So what's the appeal? Without question, it's the storylines and plot twists dreamed up by creator Charlie Brooker. They're often effed-up and far-fetched, but have also been proven to be oddly prescient. Just ask Cameron, whose peculiar porcine antics in university were foreshadowed in season 1's "The National Anthem."
It's the Twilight Zone for modern, technology-obsessed times, with important takes on politics and human nature. Each and every episode has a way of getting under the viewer's skin, leaving them both haunted, horrified, and, often — given the open-ended conclusions — scratching their heads in confusion.
Intrigued? There's still time to squeeze in a binge-watch before we begin recapping season 3. Until then, consider these highlights (or lowlights, depending on how you look at it) from seasons 1 and 2. Spoilers ahead!
