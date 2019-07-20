1 of 3

Alana, 31



"I’d been dating on and off for about four or five years. I’d been on all the apps, PlentyOfFish, I’d tried everything. I’d even been on Dinner Date on ITV2, which was a completely strange experience, and I'd gotten nowhere with any of it.



There was one guy I went out with who was really into sharks. He came to my house and wanted to watch shark films – then asked me to tickle his hand while he watched them. He seemed so normal! Another guy I saw on the train, then found on Bumble later the same day. I was convinced it was a sign. We went on a date and he was such a douche. He tried to make out that I had an alcohol problem. He was seedy and awful, and I really was on the verge of giving up.



I just thought, this year, I’m turning 30, I’d had enough of Tinder. I thought I’m really lucky, I’ve got amazing friends, I love my job, and I'd decided I wasn’t going to meet anyone so I organised a big birthday trip like a hen party for my 30th. I’ve been a bridesmaid seven times and a maid of honour twice – it just wasn't going to happen for me. So I accepted it, and planned to live my life differently.



I thought I’d deleted all my apps, but I left Tinder on there. Tinder has superlikes, and even if you’re not on it, you can get a notification. So there I was relaxing in my house on a Sunday morning in January, when Stuart, 29, popped up. I swiped right, and we got chatting, and I was pleasantly surprised by his answers. He asked good questions for a change, and actually remembered what I'd said. He asked me out for a drink, and I thought, why not.



I thought he’d probably cancel, and I was so tired of bad dates. The whole week leading up to it I thought it wasn’t going to happen. On the day I got a message from him, and I was sure that was him sacking me off. But instead he asked me what drink I wanted, as he was already at the bar. We got talking and it didn’t feel like a normal date. It was really fluid and comfortable. I’d randomly told him I like The Simpsons in one of our chats, and he bought me a tiny Simpsons toy! Which was sweet. At the end of the date, he said he had something in his car. I was worried – I was thinking, okay, now it's getting weird. And he pulled out a bunch of flowers. When I got home, I thought, I'm not going to play any games here. I told him I liked him straightaway, and he said he felt the same.



It was only two or three weeks later before he told me he didn't want to see anyone else. On Valentine's Day he asked me to be his girlfriend. He proposed to me after 10 months and we're getting married in July 2020. It's all moved pretty quickly but when you know, you know.



Stuart is so generous but the thing that made me fall in love with him... I really suffer with migraines, and when I have them I’m a state, a bedraggled mess. I had one in front of him and he looked after me. He cooked me dinner, he sorted the house. He was just so caring. I genuinely feel with Stuart that if I really need him, he’s got my back.



We're going through a bit of a stressful period at the moment organising our wedding, and I'm selling my flat so we can buy a house together. We don't live together at the moment and it is causing some dramas, but as long as we keep communicating we'll be okay.



I'm from Southsea, and I always wanted to get married in Courts Cathedral and have the reception near the beach. It's going to be a nautical theme, all very local. I have four bridesmaids – my two sisters and two best friends. My gay best friend is my bridesman.



Found my wedding dress this weekend! I’m really, really excited. I think I’ll be able to get more excited once we’ve got the house sorted – I just want to live with Stuart. For so long, I didn’t think I was going to get married. Now it’s actually happening, it's really exciting."