"I had been using Tinder for about a month, and HER for no more than a couple of weeks, before I met Leah, 28. One of my colleagues was really into online dating, and she just kept insisting that I put myself out there and meet new women. It seemed exciting at first, because of the occasional match, but I was judging the books by their covers and I just wasn’t having much success. I was getting frustrated, and was committed to deleting the app, but then a match came through and I jumped at the chance for a conversation.I was immediately intrigued by Leah's profile, I just thought she was so beautiful. When we matched, I told myself that I was just going to be direct because I had nothing to lose. She was very friendly, intelligent, and we immediately started talking like we were friends. I could tell that she was giving off some flirty vibes, so I knew I had to reciprocate if I wanted to keep her attention. After about a day of messages, I asked for her phone number. The first picture she sent me was of her nails after she had just gotten them done. I could tell by her nails that she was a high-femme, classy woman. What’s funny is that I’m more of a scruffy, nerdy, messy dreadlock type. But beside each other, I think we look pretty damn good.We are both vegetarians, and she found a Thai restaurant for our first date, and something told me to just go for it. My escape plan was to pretend that I had to do something for work.When she came around the corner it was love at first sight, and the conversation that followed confirmed it. I tend to nervous giggle, and she said that I did a lot of that for the first part of our date. After dinner, we walked down the street to a local bar and that’s where our conversation focused on our life goals, ambitions and highly compatible interests. We closed down the bar – they were literally cleaning around us – but wanted to keep talking, so we went to a hookah bar. When that closed, we ended up at a late-night cookie place, bought a load of treats and went to the park. We just didn't want the night to end.At the end of the night, we hugged goodbye for a long time, and I asked her if I could kiss her on the cheek. I knew that I was going to see her again and I didn’t want to be too forward, so I thought a kiss on the cheek was a cute way to end it. We both drove home with cheeseball grins on our faces. I remember telling my best friend, 'I’m going to marry this woman.'She travels a lot for work, and a few weeks later, we met up at her hotel and had a romantic getaway of sleeping in, getting breakfast and walking hand in hand through the botanical gardens. After five days, she practically moved into my house. We made it official on 4th April, and have just grown and blossomed from there.The biggest arguments and disagreements occurred when our periods synced up for the first time, and we realised that we have to be really conscious of our emotions and how we express them so that they don’t get the best of us.We have been backpacking through Central America since 6th June, and all this time I have been carrying a massive rock in the bottom of my little backpack. I know that Leah loves the beach, and I reached out to her best friends and mine, and everyone agreed that sunrise or sunset would be the best [time to propose]. Leah knows that I’m not a morning person, but once we got to Caye Caulker in Belize, I suggested that we go for a romantic sunrise walk. The night before, she went to sleep early and I anxiously paced around outside and wrote down a poem that I had been working on. We found a spot just as the sun was rising, and I had my camera on record and acted like I was trying to get a time lapse. I stood up, and said let’s go take a selfie together. While she was walking, I stepped behind her and got down on one knee. She turned around and I popped the question. She said yes! But PLOT TWIST, she had suspected a proposal so she told me to close my eyes and she surprised me with a ring too! It became a double proposal, and the best sunrise of our lives.Our plan for our wedding is to do something medium-sized with our close friends and family and our dog, Tanner. We want it to be holistic, with a few traditional elements. We have already booked the venue and set our date to 16th May 2020. Our goal is to use businesses and vendors that are run by minorities because we live in an area that is diverse and LGBTQ-friendly. We consider ourselves extremely non-traditional, so everything we do we discuss and decide how we are going to do it our way. We can't wait."