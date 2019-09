5 Rules For Sliding Into Someone's DMs In 2019

No matter how much you want to connect with someone, if it's not working then know when to walk away.Obviously, when you slide into someone’s DMs, you’re angling for a reply. This is a conversation you’re looking to start, so you’re probably keen to hear back from them quickly. That may not happen and you need to judge when it’s right to leave the recipient of your DM alone."Send one message. You can have one follow-up message after that, but then you need to walk away and leave it," says Turk. "Do not keep trying. If someone is not getting back to you , admit defeat and move on."If they do reply, try and keep the conversation even. Don’t get excited and send them a deluge of messages. "Message equally, if you can," says Turk. "The same rules apply as any other relationship. You should be checking constantly to see if the other person is still happy to be talking to you. Read the digital stand-ins we have for body language and check for signs they’re still into it. If someone doesn’t respond or responds with minimal comments, like maybe just a 'LOL' or 'hmmm' or 'haha', then consider that they’re just too polite to chop off communication completely but they probably don’t want to talk to you. People have different expectations of a conversation online – things like how many messages and their regularity – so try and establish what the rules of your relationship are by noticing how they behave."