5 Rules For Sliding Into Someone's DMs In 2019

In 2019, the DM slide is a classic move. Done properly, it’s a shortcut to intimacy with someone and an ideal way to escalate banter for the purposes of dating, friendship or flirting. Done badly, it’s an invasion of privacy.
A DM slide is the act of greasing into someone’s Direct Messages inbox on Twitter or Instagram with the intention of having some private banter. It’s a way to take an otherwise public conversation discreetly into one-on-one territory. Ordinarily, it happens between two people who follow each other, so you should be relatively protected from total strangers. Except, of course, for any brave souls who leave their DMs open, meaning the approach could come from literally anyone.
It’s a sacred space, the social media DM inbox, so the DM slide must be done with tact, respect and aplomb. Unfortunately, many DM sliders fail in their pursuit to be smooth – and come across as creepy, sleazy or inappropriate. The perpetrator of a bad DM slide tends to misjudge their welcomeness in a person’s inbox, disrespect someone’s personal boundaries or seek to turn something platonic into romance when the feeling is not reciprocated. It’s a delicate, fraught move that can go wrong in many ways.
Thankfully, tech journalist and author of the new book Digital Etiquette, Victoria Turk is here with some expert guidance on the matter of sliding into one’s DMs. Here, she takes us through the new rules. Before slinking into someone’s inbox, regard them carefully and proceed with caution.
Do as you would IRL
To correctly gauge the code of conduct online, think about how you might behave in person.
"It’s mostly common sense and it helps to think about what you would do in real life," says Turk. "You wouldn’t march up to someone at a party and shout in their face, so don’t do the equivalent online. In real life, you’d be on the lookout for cues from facial expressions and body language. You’d build up a rapport with someone, you’d try and catch their eye across the room and you might approach them in a group setting before you tried to speak to them alone."
For this reason, go for a public interaction before you slide into a person’s DMs. If there’s someone you like and you suspect you might get on, build a bit of foundational familiarity by interacting with them in the safety of public view.
"Like or comment on their social media posts before you venture into their DMs. See how they react. The DM inbox is an intimate, private place and it can feel very intrusive for someone to just barge in. Lay the groundwork and pay attention to how the other person behaves. In real life, you’d be reading their body language and looking for a smile to encourage you to keep talking. Online, we need to look for the same reciprocity. Are they liking your posts back, or replying to your comments? It’s really important to gauge their interest before you go for a DM slide."
Thou shalt not be creepy
The first message you send when you slide into someone’s DMs is vital. Like in online dating, it will set the tone for your ensuing interaction. Think about that when you’re initiating a conversation and be as respectful as possible. There are some obvious DM crimes that should be avoided at all costs, but given the frequency with which mostly women receive inappropriate texts and images, it may be worth reiterating: "Never go sexual with your first message," says Turk. That kind of thing depends on trust, consent and respect, all of which need to be earned and built. Instead, go with something friendly and open, ideally just expanding on something you’ve spoken about publicly.
"Exercise some restraint in these early stages of your relationship," says Turk. "If you’re liking posts to indicate that you like someone, don’t like every post. Every woman I know has that one guy who likes every one of their posts and it just comes across as creepy. Keep in mind that a lot of people, especially women, have had bad experiences online and have been targets for abuse." Mimic the tone of your public interactions – be playful, if you have been already, but stay respectful. Do not take the act of someone following you as an invitation to send lewd images, make rude remarks or get weirdly intimate really fast. Pace it like you would a polite conversation.
Know when to walk away
No matter how much you want to connect with someone, if it's not working then know when to walk away.
Obviously, when you slide into someone’s DMs, you’re angling for a reply. This is a conversation you’re looking to start, so you’re probably keen to hear back from them quickly. That may not happen and you need to judge when it’s right to leave the recipient of your DM alone.
"Send one message. You can have one follow-up message after that, but then you need to walk away and leave it," says Turk. "Do not keep trying. If someone is not getting back to you, admit defeat and move on."
If they do reply, try and keep the conversation even. Don’t get excited and send them a deluge of messages. "Message equally, if you can," says Turk. "The same rules apply as any other relationship. You should be checking constantly to see if the other person is still happy to be talking to you. Read the digital stand-ins we have for body language and check for signs they’re still into it. If someone doesn’t respond or responds with minimal comments, like maybe just a 'LOL' or 'hmmm' or 'haha', then consider that they’re just too polite to chop off communication completely but they probably don’t want to talk to you. People have different expectations of a conversation online – things like how many messages and their regularity – so try and establish what the rules of your relationship are by noticing how they behave."
Stick to one platform
Stick to one platform - unless you're invited to, no one likes being 'social media-stalked' through their different accounts.
Think about the way you run your social media. We tend to play out different versions of ourselves on different platforms, which means it can be confronting if someone jumps from one to the other to try and talk to you.
"When you go from one platform to another, you might choose to show different parts of your life, so it can feel intrusive for someone who contacted you first on Twitter to suddenly show up on Instagram. Think about that when you’re talking to someone. Until you’re told otherwise, stick to one type of social media. Say you’re in someone’s Twitter DMs, that’s fine, but do not assume that because you’ve been accepted there that you have access to all that person’s social media accounts."
No matter what, do not Tindstagram
If you're rejected on a dating app, do not try your luck on their Instagram selfies.
This is an important public service announcement that goes out to anyone looking for love or whatever else online: Do not Tindstagram. Tindstagramming is the act of tracking someone down on social media after they’ve rejected you on a dating app. If they do not swipe right on you, do not go looking for them on Instagram just so you can slide into their DMs to claim the conversation you believe you are entitled to. Respect someone’s initial decision and stay away.
"Do. Not. Tindstagram," says Turk. "It’s very common behaviour, actually. A lot of the time it’s men thinking 'oh maybe she didn’t see my profile'. Several female friends of mine have had to unlink their Instagrams from their Tinder profiles because they keep getting Tindstagrammed. Just don’t do it."
If you follow these rules and behave with decency and respect, you should be fine. Good luck and happy sliding.
